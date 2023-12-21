When James Johnson worked as a security guard at the 7-Eleven on Harrison Street, he’d watch customers giving disparaging looks to the homeless people who frequented the store area asking for spare change.

“I’ve seen the people’s faces with disgust about it,” Johnson says in the recent documentary Living in Need. “When they find out I’m homeless, they change a little bit.”

Johnson was shot and killed at work on Dec. 8 when he confronted a shoplifter, according to media reports. The tragedy has devastated his loved ones, coworkers, community, and neighbors at the Lake Merritt Lodge. Johnson lived at the transitional housing facility, located in a converted historic building just steps from 7-Eleven, for over a year.

People close to Johnson said the shooting took the life of a man who, at age 59, had gone through the hell of homelessness for years but gotten back on his feet, moved into a stable living situation, and taken a job that gave him pleasure and a sense of hope for the future.

“I’ve seen how far he came from—everything he did in life to not only get out of his own way, but to inspire other people,” said Vincent Williams, founder of the Urban Compassion Project. “To have his life cut short over some theft was extremely heartbreaking for me.”

Williams’ organization conducts clean-ups at encampments and helps unhoused people connect to services. Williams first met Johnson a few years ago when Johnson and his wife were living in an RV on Wood Street. At the time, this was Oakland’s largest homeless camp. Williams had lived on Wood Street himself when he was previously unhoused.

As he does with countless people he meets on the streets, Williams gave Johnson his phone number and “challenged” him to take advantage of his offer for help.

He was startled by just how much Johnson accepted the challenge. Over the months, even after he was displaced to other locations, Johnson would call Williams sometimes multiple times a day, asking for a ride to the DMV to get a driver’s license, or to a medical supply shop for a wheelchair and cane for his wife. Johnson struggled with substance use, according to Williams, and worked to get up from under the addiction.

“He embraced opportunities to improve his life,” said Mahnaz Khazen, owner of the Lake Merritt Lodge.

Mourners scrawled notes to “Big James” on a memorial poster for Johnson. Credit: Natalie Orenstein

According to Williams, Johnson and his wife moved into the facility in the spring of 2022, from a nearby encampment.

Once there, he quickly became a reliable confidante and helper for other residents.

“He would help you move your luggage out, or if you were distressed, he would sit and talk to you,” said Betty Bass, a former resident of the lodge who lived there at the same time as Johnson.

Bass, who is now permanently housed, still returns to the lodge to help serve meals. Up until his death, she packed Johnson lunches he could take to work. A talented painter, she recalled that she once tried to get Johnson to make art with her—but, being the kind of guy who’s more “into cars and motorcycles,” he politely declined.

Partway through the couple’s stay at the building, Johnson’s wife went to the hospital and died from an illness. The loss that was extremely difficult for Johnson, people close to him said. But even while grieving, he tried to find something positive to do with his time, Bass said.

“He refused to sit in the lodge and not do anything—he was a go-getter kind of guy,” she said.

Getting a job at 7-Eleven “gave him an opportunity to be in the community,” Williams said. He enjoyed the work, especially taking pride in bringing some “peacefulness, care, and love” to the homeless population around the store, Williams said. “He knew people by name and would clean up outside of the building.”

Friends said Johnson’s son would come by the store, and that he was close with his children. The Oaklandside was unable to get in touch with his family for this article.

A tall, large, and calm figure, Johnson was like a “teddy bear,” always protective and warm, Khazen said. A memorial created for him in front of 7-Eleven, overflowing with bouquets of flowers, pays homage to “Big James,” with handwritten notes and his security guard cap.

For Williams and Bass, his death contributes to a seemingly constant cascade of losses within the local homeless community. Bass said she’s now heard of three deaths of current or former residents of the Lake Merritt Lodge since she left the program, the others for medical reasons. Williams said he recently went to the funeral of a client—not a lodge resident—who overdosed on contaminated drugs, a year after burying the man’s sister.

In Alameda County, homeless people are five times more likely to die than the general population. Overdoses are the leading cause of death among unhoused people, but they are more likely to die from most causes, ranging from medical conditions to violence, a county report found. Overall, homicides have increased in Oakland since 2020, according to police records. This year, 114 people have been murdered, slightly down from 116 the same time last year. Robberies of people and businesses are up 21% this year compared to the previous three years.

For Johnson to have escaped the harsh circumstances of the streets and still lose his life stings for those who were cheering him on.

“He was good and he wanted to spread that good around like sunshine,” said Bass.

“He was someone who helped me to be a better human being—he taught me how to help people better,” Williams said.