A moderately sized storm is heading to Oakland and Berkeley, bringing scattered showers throughout the week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting between two to three inches of rain will douse the East Bay Sunday through Thursday, with a 20% chance of thunderstorms early Monday morning. The main rain band of the storm, which originated in the Gulf of Alaska region, is expected to impact the Bay Area Sunday afternoon.

Expect some ponding in low-lying, flood-prone areas. But flooding is not a significant concern with this storm, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist at the NWS Bay Area office in Monterey. Because this is one of the first significant storms of the season, river systems and soils are still able to absorb a “good amount of water,” he said.

“We’ve definitely had more impressive systems come through, [and] I don’t want to understate the fact that this one could have some localized flooding and breezy to gusty winds,” Murdock said. “But compared to what we saw back in January or the night [of] New Year’s Eve, this isn’t going to be as impactful as those.”

The agency is urging people to be “safe and smart,” to be prepared and to clear out gutters to prevent flooding, and check in on friends and neighbors, especially as this is one of the first significant storms of the season. A red flag warning has not been issued, as the potential thunderstorms are expected to come after a significant amount of rainfall has moistened the area, Murdock said.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the high 40s to low 60s.

Conditions are expected to dry out by the following weekend, but it’s possible more rain may be on the way during the Christmas holiday, according to long-range forecasts.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District also issued a Spare the Air Alert for Friday through Sunday, citing weather conditions trapping wood smoke pollution near the ground. It’s illegal to burn wood when a Spare the Air Alert is in place. AirNow’s air quality forecasts for Oakland and Berkeley show the AQI rising above 100, entering the orange “unhealthy for sensitive groups” stage, for those three days.