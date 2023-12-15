Oakland is close to hiring a new police chief, ending a nearly year-long search to recruit the city’s next top cop. But not everyone is on board with the three finalists.

The Oakland Police Commission announced on Thursday it is sending its list of three candidates to Mayor Sheng Thao. Chair Marsha Peterson did not share any of the names during the meeting, which was held at the Fruitvale-San Antonio Senior Center.

“It will be in the mayor’s hands to make that selection from the three names that we sent forward,” Peterson said.

The commission voted 5-1 to send the list to the mayor. Those in favor included Peterson, Vice Chair Karely Ordaz, and commissioners Regina Jackson, Jesse Hsieh, and Angela Jackson-Castain. Commissioner Wilson Riles Jr. cast the sole no vote.

Speaking to The Oaklandside, Riles said he thinks the commission is “making a mistake.”

“Even though not sending them to the mayor would mean the commission wouldn’t fulfill the charter requirements, I think that that’s a better choice since the mayor’s intention is to declare an emergency and do the recruitment herself,” Riles said. “I think that will bring a better outcome than the candidates that we are sending.”

Under the City Charter, the police commission is responsible for gathering and analyzing applications for the police chief position and picking three finalists. The commission sends this list to the mayor who makes the final hiring decision. Thao announced a few months ago that she would declare a state of emergency if a new chief wasn’t selected by the end of the year. If she’s unhappy with the list of three candidates, Thao could also reject them and have the commission send her three new names.

Riles said that the process for hiring a chief was “corrupted” when the previous commission leaders announced a list of seven candidates and publicly named one of them: former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Thao fired Armstrong in February after he went to the press while on administrative leave to accuse the federal monitor who oversees OPD of corruption and to publicly deny any wrongdoing while the investigation was pending. In the fall, a neutral hearing officer opined in a report that Armstrong hadn’t been derelict in his duty to hold subordinate officers accountable, but stopped short of saying whether the former chief should be reinstated. The hearing officer also rejected Armstrong’s claims that OPD’s federal monitor is corrupt. Based on that report, the former police commission chair, Tyfahra Milele, said the commission would consider Armstrong’s application. Thao has repeatedly said she will not rehire Armstrong.

It’s unclear if Armstrong is on the final list of candidates sent to the mayor. Peterson did not respond to requests for comment. Armstrong’s representative Sam Singer told The Oaklandside he didn’t know who was on the short list.

Mayoral spokesperson Francis Zamora told The Oaklandside that Thao hasn’t received the list yet.

“Mayor Thao looks forward to receiving the list and conducting her due diligence in reviewing the candidates,” Zamora said.