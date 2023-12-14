Virtually every elected official keeps a calendar of who they meet with and how they spend their time in office. For journalists (and the broader public that relies on our reporting) these calendars are inherently useful records because they can answer a lot of questions about the priorities of local leaders: Which lobbyists do they meet with the most? Who do they consult when they’re drafting legislation? Which city staffers get the most face time with them?

Calendars are public records, meaning that under state law, elected officials have to hand them over to anyone who asks to see them.

The Oaklandside wanted to gain basic insights into how the city leaders spend their time, so in August we asked all eight members of the City Council and Mayor Sheng Thao for their calendars. We followed the city’s instructions, sending our requests through Oakland’s public records portal.

Only two councilmembers—Nikki Fortunato Bas and Rebecca Kaplan—released anything prior to Wednesday. Bas released her calendar on August 22, Kaplan on September 14.

Janani Ramachandran released her calendar after we contacted her for this story. To date, we’ve received nothing from councilmembers Dan Kalb, Carroll Fife, Noel Gallo, Kevin Jenkins, and Treva Reid.

We’re also still waiting for Mayor Thao’s calendar.

All but one of the councilmembers failed to respond to follow-up messages we sent them on Nov. 2 through Oakland’s public records portal. Thao’s office let us know in August that it would need additional time to give us records, and asked if we wanted to narrow the request. We asked for the complete calendar. We followed up through the public records portal on Nov. 2 but didn’t receive a response.



When we reached out again this week, several councilmembers or their representatives blamed their lack of response on staffing issues.

Ramachandran told The Oaklandside her chief of staff has been on medical leave since October, and she had to assign a different staff member to handle requests.

“On top of our regular responsibilities (and) the holidays, we’ve been scrambling to complete all of them including yours,” Ramachandran said, referring to public records requests.

Treva Reid’s Chief of Staff Haley Hester said her office lost a couple of staff members in recent months, which has caused delays in processing records requests. Hester said this request also took time because Reid’s office needed to get advice from the City Attorney, and the guidance they received makes it “tedious” to compile records from the calendar.

Matthew Malsin, a staffer for Kalb, said the office’s previous chief of staff who was handling public records requests recently left. Malsin said he wasn’t sure if the request “got lost” during this transition or for some other reason.

Jenkins told The Oaklandside he wasn’t aware of our request and suggested contacting his chief of staff, Patricia Brooks. Brooks said The Oaklandside should have contacted Jenkins’ communications staffer (we did, and didn’t receive a response). She also did not seem to be aware of the request.

Gallo said he wasn’t aware of the request for his calendar. He told The Oaklandside his assistant handled public records requests, but she left for a different job a couple of weeks ago. Gallo said it was his understanding that the IT Department processed records requests.

“For me, it’s a public record,” Gallo said. “Whatever is on my email… the city has access to it.”

Francis Zamora, a spokesperson for Thao, said the staffer handling our records request will start releasing documents on a rolling basis. He blamed the delay on the “voluminous” nature of the request.



“A lot of work has to be done to obtain those records and redact those records,” Zamora said. He added that the staffer responsible for processing records requests for the mayor has other job responsibilities, including responding to constituents. “He’s making a good faith effort to provide you records.”

Fife did not respond.

Why it matters that the council and mayor didn’t give us their calendars

Government transparency advocates told The Oaklandside it’s concerning when officials fail to turn over public records. Calendars are an important source of information for documenting the activities of officials, and it undermines the public interest to not make them available to the public in a timely fashion.

“If they’re not being transparent, they’re creating an ethical problem for themselves, because it allows the media and public to begin asking questions like what are they hiding? How do they spend their time?” said John Pelissero, director of government ethics at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University. “And this can lead to a decline in trust for those public officials.”

Under state and local law, government agencies and officials can assert legal reasons for not making some documents kinds of records available to the public, such as an employee’s performance and discipline records or communications between attorneys and their clients. And some requests may take more time to process because the records are difficult to locate. Calendars don’t usually fall in either category, according to transparency advocates.

“This is a request for a pretty defined set of records,” said David Loy, legal director for the First Amendment Coalition, a Bay Area nonprofit that advocates for a free press and the public’s right to know about how the government operates. “You asked for calendars—calendars are easy to find… the search process should not be terribly extended here.”

Loy added that state law puts the onus on the government to explain why a record shouldn’t be released. The presumption is that all records are fair game, he said.

This is not the first time East Bay officials have dragged their feet instead of turning over records. Earlier this month, The Oaklandside’s attorney had to contact the City Attorney after Oakland police ignored for months a request for emails that revealed the department’s role in missing a grant application deadline to fight retail theft. In April, The Oaklandside sued Alameda County after the Registrar of Voters refused to give us records related to errors it made in the last election. And two years ago, the Oakland Police Department entered into an agreement to settle a lawsuit a group of journalists filed after the city neglected and ignored their public records requests.

Ethics Commission is dismayed city leaders have ignored records requests

When a public records request is illegally ignored or denied or unreasonably delayed, the requestor can file a lawsuit to force the city to hand over the documents. But this requires the requester to hire an attorney, and many members of the public and journalists can’t afford to do this.

Oakland offers another way for requesters to seek help; they can turn to the Public Ethics Commission—a volunteer-led city board that enforces government transparency, ethics, and campaign finance laws in Oakland. A primary responsibility of the commission is to make sure city departments are being responsive to records requests.

Ryan Micik, chair of the ethics commission, said he is “dismayed” but not shocked to hear that Oakland elected officials aren’t handing over requested records in a timely fashion.

“We’ve been looking at this issue for a number of years now, and the findings we have show there have been some significant delays in responding to requests,” Micik said, speaking to the city’s response to records requests in general.

A commission study in 2021 found it took the city an average of 105 days to close a request, meaning a city worker determined whether or not Oakland had records that would be responsive, whether or not they could be made public, and then either handed over the documents or explained to the requester why there was nothing to provide. The commission also found that 64% of requests were overdue and 70% of users surveyed were dissatisfied with the city’s service.

The Oakland police, fire, and planning and building departments accounted for 83% of total requests. The study found that the City Council as a whole only accounted for 1.61% of open requests and the mayor 0.26%.

Micik said staff turnover and changing technology has also affected the ability of staff in different departments to process records requests. He said city staff generally appreciate the value of transparency.

The ethics commission has worked with the Planning and Building Department to streamline their process for addressing records requests, and Micik said they’ve invited OPD to discuss their records process. Micik said the commission is focusing on large departments.

“Given the limited resources of the commission, we’ve been focusing our attention more on those big receivers of public records requests,” Micik said. “But that’s not to downplay the importance of elected officials, who have, some would argue, a unique responsibility and incentive to respond to requests.”