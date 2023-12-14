Hundreds of people gathered on short notice at Lake Merritt early Wednesday night to denounce anti-semitism and call for peace after a large menorah, which had been erected at the lake last Sunday to mark the beginning of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, was found torn apart with its pieces tossed into the water earlier that morning. Anti-Israel and anti-semitic messages were also found spray-painted in the area.
By the time most community members arrived at the lake, the menorah had already been replaced in its location at Lake Merritt amphitheater by members and supporters of Chabad Oakland, a Jewish community organization. The menorah has been placed at the location to commemorate Hanukkah for the past 18 years. This year’s menorah was put up on Dec. 10 during a ceremony attended by over 140 people including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao who spoke at the event.
The crowd that assembled for last night’s rally included a diverse mix of Jewish community members, non-Jewish allies, community organizations, and elected officials. Oakland councilmembers Carroll Fife, Nikki Fortunato Bas, and Rebecca Kaplan were among the city officials who joined Jewish community leaders and others in rebuking those who committed the hate crime and calling for unity. Many who came held signs and wore t-shirts calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Some held and lit candles and smaller menorahs during the peaceful gathering.
Oaklandside contributing photographer Amaya Edwards was on hand to capture images from the event.