Hundreds of people gathered on short notice at Lake Merritt early Wednesday night to denounce anti-semitism and call for peace after a large menorah, which had been erected at the lake last Sunday to mark the beginning of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, was found torn apart with its pieces tossed into the water earlier that morning. Anti-Israel and anti-semitic messages were also found spray-painted in the area.

By the time most community members arrived at the lake, the menorah had already been replaced in its location at Lake Merritt amphitheater by members and supporters of Chabad Oakland, a Jewish community organization. The menorah has been placed at the location to commemorate Hanukkah for the past 18 years. This year’s menorah was put up on Dec. 10 during a ceremony attended by over 140 people including Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao who spoke at the event.

The crowd that assembled for last night’s rally included a diverse mix of Jewish community members, non-Jewish allies, community organizations, and elected officials. Oakland councilmembers Carroll Fife, Nikki Fortunato Bas, and Rebecca Kaplan were among the city officials who joined Jewish community leaders and others in rebuking those who committed the hate crime and calling for unity. Many who came held signs and wore t-shirts calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Some held and lit candles and smaller menorahs during the peaceful gathering.

Oaklandside contributing photographer Amaya Edwards was on hand to capture images from the event.

Sam Weisner takes a photo of the large menorah that was re-erected at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The menorah was rebuilt after having been vandalized on Tuesday night and found thrown into the lake early on Wednesday morning. Credit: Amaya Edwards

People hold signs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and declaring “Anti-Zionist Jews Fight Anti-Semitism” during a rally on Dec. 13, 2023, at Lake Merritt, after a menorah display was vandalized there. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Leslie Absher holds a candle and sign during a rally at Lake Merritt in Oakland after a large community menorah was destroyed in a likely hate crime. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Rabbi Dev Noily of Kehilla Community Synagogue lights a candle in celebration of Hanukkah at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at the location where a large community menorah was vandalized. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Rabbi Dev Noily picks up a candle from a menorah at Lake Merritt during the rally on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Candles on a menorah are lit at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, on the evening after a larger community menorah was vandalized and thrown in the water. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Councilmember Carroll Fife speaks to the crowd during the community gathering and rally. Community members came out to Lake Merritt in the evening to speak out against hate after a large menorah was destroyed there and found earlier in the morning. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan speaks during the rally, where people gathered to express solidarity against anti-semitic hate and call for a ceasefire in Gaza. A large menorah that was vandalized the night before was rebuilt hours before the rally. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Cat Brooks, executive director of the Anti Police-Terror Project, speaks during the gathering at Lake Merritt, which took place on the seventh night of Hanukkah on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Amaya Edwards

People light candles during a group menorah lighting at Lake Merritt. Credit: Amaya Edwards

Anya Riddell-Kaufmann sings during a menorah lighting and community rally to denounce anti-semitism and hate on Dec. 13, 2023. Credit: Amaya Edwards