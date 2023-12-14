Widespread bomb threats sent to Oakland schools and other districts this week led the school board to cancel its meeting on Wednesday.

On Monday, the district received an emailed threat that appeared similar to one sent to Berkeley Unified School District, OUSD school board president Mike Hutchinson said. Although the Oakland Police Department says the threats don’t appear to be credible, they are currently investigating and providing additional security on campuses.

Separately, La Escuelita Elementary, the site where board meetings are held, directly received threatening calls on Monday and Tuesday, Hutchinson said.

“It was decided it was not a good idea to then host a school board meeting there on Wednesday,” Hutchinson told The Oaklandside. “It did not make sense for us, after two days in a row of threats coming in, to plan on the third day having a school board meeting there. The safer and cautious option was to find a different location.”

On Tuesday, the La Escuelita principal sent a message to families that the school’s front office had received two phone calls from restricted numbers threatening harm against students and staff. OPD also deemed these threats to be not credible, but still provided a police presence at school during drop-off and pick-up. School leaders also conducted campus safety walks every hour and had additional district staff on site. District security will remain at La Escuelita through the end of the week.

It’s not the first time this year that OUSD has been the target of disruptive threats. In August, Chabot Elementary was evacuated and school was canceled when staff and parents received racist, threatening emails. The emails came days after a playdate for Chabot families of color began circulating online, and amplified by the X account “Libs of TikTok.”

In the last month, the district has received negative attention from a teach-in that some Oakland teachers held to provide students with Palestinian perspectives on the war in Gaza. While Hutchinson did not say whether the most recent threats were related to the teach-in, he noted a pattern.

“What’s happened a few times is, some story about OUSD has gone viral in certain Twitter spaces and it has produced responses from across the country directed towards us,” Hutchinson said. “These are people who think they can anonymously terrorize us as a community. That’s all this serves to do.”

Teachers union questions why the OUSD board meeting was canceled, but not classes

The Oakland Education Association said in a statement Wednesday that they disagreed with Hutchinson’s decision to cancel the board meeting.

OEA statement on the cancellation of @OUSDNews board meetings. pic.twitter.com/6h0k3FhCWF — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) December 13, 2023

“OUSD put out a statement to families that this was not a credible threat and there’s no risk to safety,” said OEA President Ismael Armendariz. “So it’s kind of confusing to use that we are putting out statements to families that there’s nothing unsafe, but then we’re canceling board meetings because of safety.”

Armendariz added that the last few regular meetings have been adjourned or been canceled: The Nov. 8 meeting was adjourned early, the Nov. 29 meeting was canceled because of a lack of quorum, and the Dec. 13 meeting was canceled. A special meeting was held on Nov. 16 to vote on time-sensitive topics from the Nov. 8 meeting.

The rescheduled meeting will take place today starting at 4 p.m. at Frick United Academy of Language. It will be the first meeting for the new District 5 Director Jorge Lerma, who won last month’s special election, and the first time the board has had all seven members since February.

Since it’s a special meeting, not all of the items from Wednesday will be on Thursday’s agenda. The board will receive reports on the budget, school redesigns, school closure equity impacts, special education, and is expected to approve agreements with labor unions and a settlement agreement with OEA regarding past unfair labor practice charges.

The board won’t be introducing any new items, including a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. The cease-fire resolution was scheduled to be introduced on Nov. 8, but that meeting was adjourned before it came up.

In a message to the OUSD community, the district said the meeting was rescheduled due to public safety concerns at the meetings, mentioning the Nov. 8 regular meeting and Nov. 16 special meeting.

“Given the change in venue, we believe it’s important to share that we rescheduled tonight’s meeting out of an abundance of caution due to ongoing public safety concerns at our board meetings. We referenced this at the November 8 meeting that was adjourned early, and at our November 16 special meeting.”

At the Nov. 8 meeting, a large crowd was in attendance to speak about the Gaza ceasefire resolution. When the crowd grew rowdy, Board President Hutchinson adjourned the meeting.

The board could still schedule an additional meeting next week, which would be the last opportunity to meet before the winter break.