A large menorah erected at Lake Merritt’s amphitheater was torn apart and thrown into the water early this morning by vandals who, according to Jewish leaders, also spray painted anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti on the sidewalk nearby.
This morning, a crew of city workers recovered the menorah’s metal parts while police waited nearby for local Jewish leaders to arrive.
“I feel afraid,” said Rabbi Dovid Labkowski, of the Chabad Center of Oakland, which set up the large outdoor display. “It makes me feel angry that this would happen in Oakland, a place with so much diversity. It’s a place we want to live together in peace.”
Labkowski said the graffiti included threats and antisemitic messages.
The Chabad Center, along with other members of Oakland’s Jewish communities, has set up the menorah at Lake Merritt for the past 18 years to celebrate Hanukkah. When it was put up this year on Sunday, Dec. 10, more than 140 people attended the celebration, including Mayor Sheng Thao and District 1 Councilmember Dan Kalb.
OPD confirmed that the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.
Thao issued a statement this morning condemning the vandalism, calling it an attack on the entire city. “We stand together against hate, against antisemitism and against bigotry in any form,” she said.
The Arab Resource and Organizing Center, or AROC, which advocates for Muslim and Arab communities in the Bay Area, also posted a statement to social media saying its members are “deeply saddened and dismayed to learn of the recent vandalism of the menorah at Lake Merritt in Oakland.”
Several Oakland Public Works employees who helped recover the large metal parts of the menorah from the lake said this morning that they also cleaned up graffiti that included antisemitic and anti-Israel messages.
Labkowski said his community plans to set up the menorah again tonight starting at 5 p.m. and he invited Oaklanders of all faiths to join.
“We’re going to rebuild it bigger and better. We don’t cower from hate,” he said.