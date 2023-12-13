A large menorah erected at Lake Merritt’s amphitheater was torn apart and thrown into the water early this morning by vandals who, according to Jewish leaders, also spray painted anti-Israel and antisemitic graffiti on the sidewalk nearby.

This morning, a crew of city workers recovered the menorah’s metal parts while police waited nearby for local Jewish leaders to arrive.

“I feel afraid,” said Rabbi Dovid Labkowski, of the Chabad Center of Oakland, which set up the large outdoor display. “It makes me feel angry that this would happen in Oakland, a place with so much diversity. It’s a place we want to live together in peace.”

Labkowski said the graffiti included threats and antisemitic messages.

Someone destroyed a menorah at Oakland’s Lake Merritt last night. The Jewish religious display was ripped down and thrown into the lake. Police are on scene and city workers just recovered the parts. pic.twitter.com/jHwuYzZBNl — Darwin BondGraham (@DarwinBondGraha) December 13, 2023

The Chabad Center, along with other members of Oakland’s Jewish communities, has set up the menorah at Lake Merritt for the past 18 years to celebrate Hanukkah. When it was put up this year on Sunday, Dec. 10, more than 140 people attended the celebration, including Mayor Sheng Thao and District 1 Councilmember Dan Kalb.

OPD confirmed that the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

Thao issued a statement this morning condemning the vandalism, calling it an attack on the entire city. “We stand together against hate, against antisemitism and against bigotry in any form,” she said.

Oakland’s Jewish community is an essential part of Oakland’s diversity and strength and the City of Oakland takes incidents like the vandalism of the Lake Merritt Menorah very seriously. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/atJH3jIlID — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) December 13, 2023

The Arab Resource and Organizing Center, or AROC, which advocates for Muslim and Arab communities in the Bay Area, also posted a statement to social media saying its members are “deeply saddened and dismayed to learn of the recent vandalism of the menorah at Lake Merritt in Oakland.”

Several Oakland Public Works employees who helped recover the large metal parts of the menorah from the lake said this morning that they also cleaned up graffiti that included antisemitic and anti-Israel messages.

Labkowski said his community plans to set up the menorah again tonight starting at 5 p.m. and he invited Oaklanders of all faiths to join.

“We’re going to rebuild it bigger and better. We don’t cower from hate,” he said.