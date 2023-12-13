On a recent Wednesday morning, two dozen students sit on the rug in Joanne Brannigan’s kindergarten class to practice their sight words—simple, common words children are taught to recognize when learning to read. Brannigan pulls a name at random from a cup, and the student, Kyle, grabs a pointer and reads the words on the screen: “This is my new big backpack,” showing an image for the word backpack.

In another classroom, first graders circle their teacher as she goes over phonics instruction and students repeat words that rhyme with various starting sounds—rip, grip, trip. In every classroom, the students sport bright red shirts, many of them emblazoned with a Lincoln Elementary School logo. Although they may not realize it, these students are part of a school with a legacy almost as old as the city itself. Over 150 years, Lincoln has grown to become one of Oakland’s largest elementary schools. As Oakland’s downtown has evolved, the school has thrived, a gem ingrained in the Chinatown community. Judy Abe is the mother of a fifth grader and a second grader at Lincoln. Abe grew up in Oakland, attending Sequoia, Bret Harte, and Skyline, before moving to San Francisco. She and her mom moved back to Oakland in 1999, so her mom could be closer to the community and resources in Chinatown, Abe said. When she got married and had children, Abe chose Lincoln because of its proximity and support from the community. Living a few blocks away at the Pacific Renaissance Plaza, the family walks to school. “It’s really sweet to watch all different sorts of family members walking students to school every morning. There’s aunties and grandmas and uncles and grandpas,” Abe told The Oaklandside. “It’s such a huge student body and such a small space, and there’s so much community support, from the Lincoln Rec Center next door to the different churches in the area and a lot of the community resource groups that are a part of Lincoln Elementary.”

Founded as the Alice Street School in 1865, the original school building was located at Alice and 6th streets for 60 students, who were largely the children of city employees, said principal Mukta Sambrani. While the school has grown substantially since then, moving to its current location on 11th Street, it has remained a multicultural hub serving generations of Oakland families. Some of its better-known graduates include Raymond Eng (Oakland’s first Chinese-American city councilman) and Ben Fong-Torres (a rock music journalist and author).

Students in a first grade class at Lincoln Elementary practice reading with their teacher. Credit: Amir Aziz

Today, the school enrolls just over 700 students, and about 70% of the student body is Asian. Since 2009, the number of students coming from outside of the neighborhood has increased from about 40% to 60% last year. Many students are bilingual, and Sambrani, the principal, makes it a point to hire bilingual teachers and staff, including parents of students.

Tina Lui is Lincoln’s community school manager, and her first grader currently attends Lincoln. Her older son, in 7th grade, graduated from Lincoln. Lui appreciates the school’s academic strengths and the social and emotional skills it provides. An immigrant from Hong Kong, Lui also values Lincoln’s diversity, as seen in the school’s cultural celebrations throughout the year.

“I help to translate because our school has a very high Chinese population, and many families are new immigrants from Asia,” Lui said. “It makes me feel like it builds a harmonious school environment and I have a strong sense of belonging and unity among the diverse families.”

It’s also a school high in demand. Every year, more families apply for kindergarten than there are slots available. Lincoln has notable academic outcomes: Last year, more than 60% of students scored at or above grade level in reading and math, which is significantly higher than the district’s average of 33% of students on grade level in reading, and 25% in math.

Prospective parents observe a class at Lincoln Elementary while on a school tour on Dec. 6, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz

Sambrani, the principal, attributes this kind of success to her staff and parent body creating a culture of learning. In her fifth year as Lincoln principal, Sambrani began her teaching career at the high school level, before becoming an assistant principal at Edna Brewer Middle School and then the principalship at Lincoln. Her trajectory—beginning with older students and moving to younger grades—is not uncommon in education, she said. As school leaders deal with academic and behavioral challenges in middle or high school, they see a need to address them earlier.

“You learn that the answer is to start young,” she said to a group of prospective parents earlier this month. “If you do it right in elementary, all of those gaps in social and emotional learning don’t exist.”

During the tour, Sambrani demonstrated her deep knowledge of the school’s curriculum standards, reading instruction, and other topics that prospective parents had questions about. She rattled off the enrichment programs, like music and art, and the multiple afterschool programs that families can choose from.

Next door to the school is Lincoln Square Park and Recreation Center. Since the school grounds are small, students have recess and physical education at the park. After-school programs also take place at the recreation center. The recreation center is currently undergoing a renovation project that will enable the center to serve more kids, families, and seniors.

Lincoln Elementary principal Mukta Sambrani (right) speaks with parents interested in enrolling their students at Lincoln Elementary in the upcoming year. Credit: Amir Aziz

Sambrani added that managing safety around the school has been a challenge. The rapid transit bus line runs on 11th Street outside of the school, and the area has been selected by the Oakland Department of Transportation as a site for traffic safety improvements. Sambrani hopes to hire more staff to supervise students as they play at the park.

“Lincoln is a puzzle in terms of managing our resources to best meet the needs of our large population on a small property,” she said. “And we try our best to solve this puzzle year to year given the limited resources that we have as an Oakland public school.”