Look to Nosh contributor Nathan Dalton for the full story of vegan chef Raul Medina’s new (and first) brick-and-mortar taqueria in Oakland after years of pop-ups. La Venganza is located in Oakland’s Bushrod neighborhood in the former Brundo space, and during last weekend’s soft open people lined up for Medina’s flavorful vegan Mexican take-out fare, including tacos, tortas, burritos and pozole. Grand opening is Dec. 15. La Venganza, 6419 Telegraph Ave. (at Alcatraz), Oakland

Expect Creole and Cajun flavors at this newest restaurant to move into the spacious, elegant, white tablecloth dining room at the base of the Tribune Tower. (Oko at Tribune, after a year’s pop-up lease, has since moved on.) Pierre Pierre’s co-owners are Bay Area private chef Cleashaun “Cleaz” Pierre Hill and rapper Pierre Delince (Jackboy), hence the restaurant’s name. According to SF Gate, Delince is facing legal troubles stemming from a September incident in Florida involving his former girlfriend, Lexis Berrios, a musician also known as Lexxstasy. In October, Berrios was granted a restraining order against Delince, and he has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. The soft opening is happening now. Pierre Pierre, 401 13th St. (at Franklin Street), Oakland —Tovin Lapan

Sushi Salon, the stylish, high-end omakase pop-up from chef-owners Joji Nonaka and Anna Osawa (Utzuzu) that ran at Berkeley’s Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya for two years, debuts this week in Oakland as a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Eater SF was first to report this week on the tiny restaurant’s scheduled opening Wednesday, Dec. 13 inside the 500-foot space most recently occupied by States Coffee. Expect exceptional cuts of fish sourced from Japan coupled with top-tier presentation and service. Sushi Salon, 4008 Martin Luther King, Jr. (at 40th Street), Oakland

The team behind thirty-year-old Guatemalan bakery and restaurant Universal Panaderia, with locations in San Francisco and Daly City, have opened a third eatery in San Pablo and customers are already packing the tables. The comfortable cafe and bakery counter features savory fare — Guatemalan antojitos, breakfast plates, pan con todo, rich entrees, tortas and tostadas — as well as a range of fresh-baked Guatemalan sweet breads, pastries and snacks. The restaurant and bakery opened in mid November. Universal Bakery, 1946 23rd St. (near Dover Avenue), San Pablo