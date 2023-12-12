The distinct chill in the air during winter means one thing for Oakland birders: it’s time to head to Lake Merritt. The cold season brings with it a plethora of migratory birds that travel south to reach the warmer climate of the Bay Area. If Oaklanders are looking to see some novel birds, Lake Merritt is the place to go.

The lake is a birder’s dream. Often called “the jewel of Oakland,” the lagoon —technically a tidal slough—has been a landing site for migratory birds long before it was officially declared a bird sanctuary in 1870.

“In the winter the birds that breed up in northern Canada and Subarctic head south, and for many of them this is south enough, and so they’re beautiful and varied,” said Hilary Powers, a longtime Oakland resident and birder.

Located along the Pacific Flyway, the Bay Area sees a wide range of birds during the winter months. The Pacific Flyway is one of four major migratory routes used by birds. Starting in northern Alaska, it takes birds through Canada into Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, and further south to California and portions of other western states. Birds make their way across these well-journeyed paths, their mysterious internal compass guiding them where they need to go. For some bird species, Lake Merritt offers a respite along the way. For others, it is the final destination for their winter travels.

Dabbling and diving ducks, grebes, and cormorants share the water

The unique nature of the birds at Lake Merritt is what delights Oakland’s experienced birders But Clayton Anderson, youth education manager for the Golden Gate Bird Alliance, says it isn’t necessary to know a lot about birding or be a bird aficionado to enjoy the winter migration’s sights and sounds.

“It’s a very low entry point, there’s no barrier to it,” said Anderson. “If you go to your local flea market or pawn shop you can find a pair of good used binoculars for 25 bucks and get started. It’s a lot of fun and it teaches you how to look at things.”

Anderson said that in his experience, getting out in nature and observing leads people to start asking questions about the world around them, stoking a healthy curiosity.

While there are various birds to see at the lake this winter, birders say the presence of the lagoon’s different types of ducks is noteworthy.

“What you get in the winter is the diving ducks,” said Powers.

A Bufflehead duck shakes water from its plumage. Credit: Andy Reago & Chrissy McClarren

Diving ducks, including buffleheads, canvasbacks, and scaups, are different from other “dabbling ducks,” like mallards, in how they feed. For the dabblers, when they see something tasty under the water “the head goes down and the ass goes up, so you have half a duck sticking out of the water while the head is traveling down at the bottom trying to pick up something to eat,” said Powers.

A diving duck, on the other hand, “just goes down and swims along the bottom looking for stuff, said Powers. “If you’re in an area close enough to the shore you can see them going by under water.”

Some might think of ducks as commonplace, but experienced Oakland birders say otherwise. The winter brings a range of ducks to Oakland, each with unique feather patterns and colors. For instance, there are the beloved buffleheads. These ducks have distinctive round heads covered in iridescent purple and green feathers that glimmer against patches of bright white feathers. Another duck of note is the common goldeneye. As its name suggests, these ducks have bright yellow eyes that stand out against their dark feathers.

Other birds to keep an eye out for this winter are the variety of grebes. Also a diving bird, many grebes make Lake Merritt their home in the winter. They look similar to ducks, but their distinctive leg placement on the backs of their bodies allows them to motor swiftly through the water.

American white pelicans, double-crested cormorants, and Cooper’s hawks, and many other notable birds are also easy to spot at the lake in the winter.

Powers suggests that new birders pick up a pamphlet or small field guide to help them start spotting the differences in the birds. There are also several online field guides that can provide visual guides to the lagoon’s most well-known denizens.

Always a destination for birds. Not always a lake

The lake and its surroundings have gone through significant changes over the past century and a half. In Oakland’s early days, Lake Merritt wasn’t always as picturesque as it is now. As the city expanded, the tidal slough became a run-off area for the city’s sewage system.

In the late 19th century, former Oakland Mayor Samuel Merritt worked to clean up the area, declare it an official bird sanctuary, and turn the marshy area into a lake. Dams, culverts, and other manmade systems allowed the area to be filled with water. Trash and sewage was eventually diverted to landfills and treatment plants and the area became a cleaner place for both people and animals.

However, the slough was now cut off from the Bay’s tidal ebbs and flows and changes in the water’s salinity meant changes to the wildlife that frequented the area. Years later in 2002, measures were put in place to reconnect the lake with its natural tidal flow. While the area and its ecosystems are still recovering from these changes, the mixture of waters over the years has made the lagoon a unique wildlife area.

A Western Grebe glides through the water. Credit: Dominic Sherony

“Originally, if left to its own devices, it would be a tidal slough, part of the San Francisco Bay estuary, so the wildlife found there is kind of a mixture of slough animals along with Lake animals, so that’s one unique thing about it,” said Anderson.

Lake Merrit’s bird diversity at risk

While Lake Merritt is a great place to watch a diverse range of bird species, this variety is increasingly at risk due to environmental degradation and climate change, which is impacting birds and their habitats across the world.

According to a recent report by the National Audubon Society assessing the vulnerability of 604 bird species to climate change, two-thirds are vulnerable to extinction.

Climate change induced drought, vegetation changes, lake and sea level changes, and other impacts, are harming bird populations across the world and birders in Oakland are already seeing the effects.

“These days, we’re not seeing as many individual birds as we were 10 years ago. The population is down but the species count hasn’t really changed much,” said Powers. “We see the same kinds of birds, just not so many of them.”

These changes, along with other challenges to the lake and its ecosystems is what drives Anderson to teach young people about birding.

​​“What motivates me is the Earth itself. Our earth is a very robust system, but at the same time, it’s very delicate,” said Anderson.

Anderson hopes that teaching young people about the natural world will help them become stewards of it. He said that Lake Merrit’s accessibility makes it a great place to not only start birding, but to also start learning about our unique and fragile environment.

“The cool thing is that Lake Merritt is completely free,” said Anderson. “As long as you can get there, you’re going to be able to see wildlife in the wintertime, up close and personal, birds that you normally wouldn’t see in a wild setting.”