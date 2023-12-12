The holiday countdown is on! We are officially three weeks from the end of the year, and plenty of fun holiday activities are left to enjoy around town. If you still need gifts, we’re highlighting a couple of holiday pop-ups worth checking out. And if you’re looking for something to do with the little ones, there’s something for you in this week’s roundup.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this list, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Oaklandish holiday pop-up

One of the ornaments for sale at Oaklandish with proceeds benefiting Homies Empowerment. Credit: Oaklandish Instagram

If you still need to finish your holiday shopping, Oaklandish is here to help. While the popular apparel company has physical storefronts in downtown, Fruitvale, and Jack London Square, its new HQ on Brush Street is another place to shop for what you need. Oaklandish is the official brand for the Roots and Soul soccer teams and the upcoming B’s baseball team. In addition to t-shirts, socks, and hats, Oaklandish is offering an assortment of ornaments to add cheer to your Christmas tree, with proceeds benefiting Homies Empowerment, a nonprofit in deep East Oakland dedicated to helping youth and the immigrant community.

This weekend and next, check social media for specific times, 601 Brush St.

Oakland Spiders holiday party

Jackson Stearns, president of the Oakland Spiders, practicing with players at Fremont High. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Oakland Spiders, the professional ultimate frisbee team gaining a fandom in the Town, is hosting a party at Line 51 Brewery to commemorate the holidays and the team’s collaboration with the brewery. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a contest to name one of the brewery’s new beers, chat with members of the Spiders and the female ultimate frisbee team, the San Francisco Falcons, and have the chance to win some cool prizes like season tickets, a hotel stay, and much more.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 5 p.m., free to attend (beer and food not included), 303 Castro St.

Drag Queen Story Time with Coco Buttah

Coco Buttah will be reading at The New Parkway Theater. Credit: Coco Buttah Instagram

Oakland-based performer Coco Buttah is not just a drag queen; they are a theater kid who grew up performing on stage in musicals. This weekend, they’ll be reading books courtesy of Out & About Bookshop, a mobile children’s bookstore specializing in LGBTQ+ stories. The event’s organizers are charging a nominal fee to ensure that everyone who shows up gets a seat.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 3:30 p.m., $2, The New Parkway, 474 24th St.

Graham Lustig’s ‘The Nutcracker’

The Oakland Ballet performs The Nutcracker at Paramount Theater in 2018. Credit: Dan Dion

Oakland holidays are incomplete without checking out Graham Lustig’s The Nutcracker at the Paramount Theatre. This year’s production includes music by the Oakland Symphony with guest conductor Pamela Martin, alongside the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir. The performance will feature over two dozen Oakland Ballet dancers and more than 40 youth dancers, ages 7 to 17, in the roles of snowballs, mice, soldiers, and candies.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., $21-$115, 2025 Broadway

Vintage holiday pop-up at Bardo Lounge

Vintage glassware from Bardo Lounge. Courtesy: Bardo Lounge Instagram

Bardo Lounge is known for its mid-century dinner-party vibes. Around the holidays, the restaurant and lounge also opens its doors for patrons to check out its vast inventory of 1950s and 1960s furnishings, glassware, barware, crystal, and other unexpected treasures. If you are looking for a one-of-a-kind gift for the mid-century fan in your life, this is one pop-up you can’t miss out on.

Sunday, Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.