Last week, Oakland approved a record $6.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit alleging that a broken city street caused a life-altering bicycle crash. Bruno Van Schoote was riding on MacArthur Boulevard in 2020 when a crack in the road caused him to fall. He badly injured his spine and sued the city to cover his medical bills.

While the city’s financial exposure in Van Schoote’s case was unusually high—due to the severity of his injuries and the city’s liability—it’s not unusual for Oakland to face lawsuits over dangerous road conditions. In the last decade, hundreds of people have filed lawsuits against the city, receiving more than $35 million in compensation, according to a review of cases by The Oaklandside.

The lawsuits are the result of aging infrastructure the city has struggled to fix combined, in some cases, with allegations of negligence on the part of the city. Seven years ago, a nonprofit that rated cities based on the quality of their paved roads named Oakland the city with the worst streets in the country. At the time, the condition of 71% of Oakland’s roads were classified as poor, compared to the national average of about 33%.

The Oaklandside examined years of injury lawsuits, interviewed people harmed on city streets and their attorneys, and spoke to experts to better understand the impact dangerous roads have on people’s lives and the cost to all residents.

Bad pavement cost the city millions

Last year, staff in Oakland’s Department of Transportation were asked to explain how years of injury lawsuits have affected the city and what Oakland has done to prevent bicyclist and pedestrian falls and vehicle crashes.

According to an April 2022 memo, between 2011 and 2016, the city paid $17.8 million in settlements from 471 lawsuits filed by pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers, and others who claim they were harmed by city infrastructure. Of the 162 lawsuits that led to settlements above $10,000, 81 involved pedestrians, many due to bad sidewalks. The two most expensive settlements involved cyclists who were injured because of potholes and cracks in the road.

In 2017, OakDOT looked further back in time at the city’s legal exposure from bad roads, finding that from 1990 to 2015, potholes and other pavement defects caused most of the injuries that led to claims and lawsuits. The number of lawsuits and claims peaked in the late 1990s and again in the early 2010s, with most resulting from crashes in downtown and North Oakland, and the most costly involving cyclists falling in the city’s hills neighborhoods.

City records show the cost of these lawsuits has increased slightly in recent years, especially due to the VanSchoote case, which skewed the average significantly. According to The Oaklandside’s review of cases approved by the City Council, there have been 52 in the last six years totaling nearly $20 million. These have involved potholes, broken sidewalks, and malfunctioning traffic signals.

Even with insurance, Oakland still has to pay large amounts to settle some cases. In VanSchoote’s case, insurance paid for 23% of the $6.5 million. An older case involving a cyclist who fell, settled in 2015, shows that Oakland paid about 7% of a $3.25 million settlement. The difference between the insurance payouts for these specific cases is that the city’s insurance deductible went up during that time, from $3 million to $5 million.

The city pays for its portion of these settlements through its self-insurance liability fund, which has a budget of about $60 million. The City Council has set aside more money in this fund since 2020, when $40 million was allocated. Most of the money in the self-insurance liability fund comes from the general purpose fund and other sources.

Oakland’s City Attorney’s Office said that the self-insurance fund’s budget is “based on past experience and projections,” but that they did not know why the self-insurance fund has grown 33% in three years.

According to the city, Oakland employs five strategies to manage its legal exposure to these kinds of lawsuits.

One of the city’s biggest tools is its long-term paving plan, essentially Oakland’s roadmap to filling potholes, seams, cracks, and bumps in its roads. Oakland also prioritizes filling potholes when it gets a service request from a resident, and the city partners with bike advocates to find the biggest trouble spots. City staff also work to win transportation grants from county, state, and federal agencies which can help pay for even more repaving. Finally, the city does its best to communicate to residents and others who use city streets “the inherent risks of bicycling” on roads that are heavily used by cars and trucks and are years overdue for repaving.

When is the city liable for someone’s injuries?

Recently patched road near 709 MacArthur Blvd. in Oakland seen on Dec. 4, 2023. Oakland is settling with a cyclist, Bruno Van Schoote, for $6.5 million after suffering spinal cord injuries during a downhill bike ride three years ago.

Even though people are injured almost every day when they fall or crash on Oakland’s roads, bike paths, and sidewalks, it’s not always clear whether the city can be held legally liable. According to lawyers who’ve worked on these kinds of cases, what needs to be proven in court is extensive. First, a person must prove that they were using the road “reasonably.”

If a bicyclist, for example, was riding recklessly when they crashed —going too fast in and out of the right-of-way, riding against traffic, riding in areas where bikes aren’t permitted, or operating their bike in an unsafe manner—then it’s unlikely a judge or jury would hold the city liable.

But if a bicyclist can prove they were riding at moderate speed and on the right of way and there were witnesses to this, and they still crashed because of a pothole or other street defect, then the city would have a much more difficult time defending itself. Even then, the city still has ways to defend itself. In a previous case involving a bicyclist who fell, city lawyers cited a court of appeals decision that said a public entity like Oakland is only liable when there is a “substantial danger which is not apparent to those using the property in a reasonably foreseeable manner with due care.”

Anyone who gets hurt on Oakland’s roads and sues the city also needs to prove the road was dangerous. In VanSchoote’s case, his lawyers needed to explain how the long “seam” in the road where concrete met asphalt caused his crash. They did so by talking to road design, engineering, and planning experts. They also got the opinions of cyclists who have experience using Oakland’s roads. Most who saw the seam on MacArthur Boulevard either avoided it or warned others about it.

Once someone can show they were using a road in a reasonable manner, but that it was dangerous, they have to show the city knew about these conditions and failed to act reasonably and fix them. And a big part of the reasonable argument is time and knowledge. If a pothole or crack suddenly appeared on the road and a cyclist immediately crashed, the city would not be liable because it didn’t have enough time to fix it, say legal experts. This is the “constructive notice” principle in California state law.

In the VanSchoote case, his lawyers went through OakDOT and Public Works staff emails to learn if the city knew of the dangerous road conditions before his crash. They found that city staff had identified and described in detail the “long paving ridge” as a “hazard to bicyclists,” and did so at least five years before VanSchoote’s injury.

“This is a case where Oakland ignored alarm bells and warnings from its employees and the public for years, and the situation caused a catastrophic injury and could have caused death, exposing citizens to this hazard for a long time,“ Anthony Label, one VanSchoote’s lawyers told us.

Another example of this prior knowledge came from Robert Raburn, an Oakland resident and BART board member, who submitted a public SeeClickFix post calling the ridge a “hazard to bicyclists” that could force someone “to lose control and crash at speed.” The city responded to Raburn’s comments with a note, saying the area would be prioritized on a “top-ten” list of sites needing repairs. Yet another resident, Ken Katz, noted the ridge’s lawsuit potential in a message under Raburn’s comment. But the ticket—the way the city tracks a job that needs to be done—was closed two weeks later without the seam filled in and flattened.

Other key parts of the reasonableness argument are the likelihood and potential severity of injuries caused by road conditions and the cost of preventing that risk. Again in the VanSchoote case, Label and his colleague Steven A. Cronenberg found an email thread from March 15 to May 30, 2019, where OakDOT staffers specifically called the conditions on MacArthur “unsafe.”

In that same set of city emails, staffers said an upcoming paving project on MacArthur, which would add a new bike lane, could not be extended just a block further to fix the 250-foot-long seam. An OakDOT staffer said that an engineer might look into a “spot treatment” to fix it, but this never happened. Two depositions of city staffers that VanSchoote’s attorneys carried out suggested the city thought it was too expensive, even though the city ended up paving the road the month after VanSchoote’s fall.

The fact VanSchoote crashed while riding on an official bike route also matters, said his attorney Cronenberg.

“Municipalities like Oakland that invite bicyclists to ride essentially represent that these roads are gonna be maintained for cyclist needs. Bicyclists have different needs and different requirements to ride safely on public streets than a car would,” he said.

Cronenberg said poor communication between city departments could make them more liable, which happened in the VanSchoote case.

“These engineers were siloed and didn’t pay attention to the work or the complaints being made about city streets,” Cronenberg told The Oaklandside. “So they don’t necessarily have the knowledge they need when they are planning these improvements for cyclists to meet the need. ‘Hey, by the way, this is something that was designated as a top 10 hazard, just a few feet from where your project is ending.’”

The Oaklandside contacted the Department of Transportation for further comment about these cases and the lawyers’ claims. OakDOT referred us to the City Attorney’s office The City Attorney’s Office didn’t comment on specific cases but did speak to us about how these kinds of cases are handled..

Lives permanently altered by crashes

John Gilbert says his hearing has been permanently altered by his biking accident. Credit: Amir Aziz

One evening in June 2018, 69-year-old East Bay resident John Gilbert was cycling with friends as part of the Grizzly Peak Cyclists group. They stopped by the Chabot Center observatory and descended Skyline Boulevard. Gilbert had ridden on the road a few times, including ten months before. As he approached a pothole he and the group were going about 20 miles per hour. He hit the hole and went down on his helmet, breaking parts of his legs and a scapula in his back.

“[My friends] saved my life by calling for help. I was unconscious, lying on the ground for 10 minutes until EMTs arrived. EMTs found my cell phone and called my wife. I spent four days in the hospital,” Gilbert said.

Pictures his friends took that day show a deep depression on the road. Months after his collision, the city had not fixed the pothole.

“The problem is that Oakland prides itself on having bike lanes, but the city doesn’t maintain them,” he said.

Gilbert told us the collision has negatively affected his life. Before the collision, Gilbert worked as an audio engineer and a musician. He played for the Oakland Prometheus Symphony Orchestra and while he is still a part of the symphony, his musical facility is not the same. He is only now beginning to hear melody and harmony after years of work.

“The collision damaged my cochleas and my inner ear is functionally dead without hearing aids,” he said. “My memory is not great. My short-term memory has been affected.” Worse, Gilbert says he hasn’t recovered emotionally. He has not returned to biking on the road, mainly because his wife won’t let him, but he’s also afraid to do so.

John Gilbert also suffered lacerations on his leg from a fall on an Oakland roadway littered with potholes. Now he only rides in the confines of his home on a stationary bike setup. Credit: Amir Aziz

Rebecca Bauen has also suffered since crashing due to a pothole three years ago.

In 2020, the long-time Oakland resident, who works for the Democracy at Work Institute, went on her daily 20-minute bike ride for exercise. While moving from one lane to another on Park Boulevard, she hit a deep hole in the road, causing her to fall forward. She said she suffered several gashes and hurt her top and bottom lips but did not break any bones. However, Bauen hit the left side of her head hard, leading to a brain injury that took months to heal. She had to sit in the dark for weeks listening to calm music.

Bauen still deals with the effects of the brain injury, including memory and executive function and a change in her personality, which she describes as generally more agitated.

“It’s been hard on my partner and close friends who notice I’m more brittle, less patient, maybe more frank, you know, just like there’s less cushion around my responses,” she said. “Even though my desire to be a kind, loving person is there, the difference between my intention and my words is not as smooth as it used to be.”

Bauen says she has not been on many bike rides since the crash and none on Park Boulevard, which she mourns as a loss of “exercise and pleasure.” She had been riding for 40 years.

Just as important, if not more, is that the loss of her perception of herself as a leader has irrevocably changed. She’s had to change from an executive director role to a development job where she works on fewer, simpler projects.

“Knowing that I am not in a position to do [complex projects] any longer is significant to me. It’s huge,” she said. “My career, my work has been extraordinarily important to me, making a difference in the world. And that’s changed since this accident. I’m happy at my workplace. I’m happy with my colleagues. I’m happy with the work that I get to do. And I do feel like I still have an impact. It’s just that I think I don’t have the impact in the way that I would have otherwise.”

VanSchoote’s lawyer Cronenberg told us that all of his clients who suffer from road collisions and end up suing, like Gilbert and Bauen, feel like they would rather give back the money if it would give them back their health.

“They would much rather have a good life than a good lawsuit,” he said.

Bauen feels mixed about the monetary compensation but stopped short of saying it provided relief. “I don’t feel great about it. I feel like some acknowledgment of fault has been made by the city through some level of compensation, but I wish it had never happened.”

Settlement amounts range from a few thousand to millions in some cases

The amount Oakland pays to settle different injury lawsuits varies widely, from just a few thousand dollars in many cases to millions in some. This is not because of the severity of the road conditions but because of the severity of a person’s injuries, the potential for the type of injury that occurred, and the injury’s long-term effects, including medical costs, say lawyers who handle these cases.

VanSchoote’s attorney Label said that the spinal cord injury his client suffered could have been much worse.

“He was still able to work and was still riding his bike at the time of the settlement. But he very easily could have been completely paralyzed, quadriplegic from the neck down with another millimeter of injury to his spinal cord,” Label said. “Both Oakland and Mr. VanSchoote are lucky by the grace of God it didn’t end up worse for him.”

Carter Zinn, an attorney who represented Oakland resident Rebecca Bauen after she fell from her bike on Park Boulevard two years ago, said settlement amounts differ based on people’s current and potential career earnings and how an injury affects the plaintiff’s ability to work.

Roseanne Torres, who represented Jose Sierra in a case where his motorcycle flipped over because of a pothole, told us the amount of time a person spends recovering from their injuries is taken into account in the lost wages calculation.

“If you have a high-tech worker who makes $400,000 a year plus bonuses or owns a tech company, his losses are much higher than someone who’s blue-collar making $80,000 a year,” she said.

Torres said the city is still taking too much time to fix streets that people continuously notify them about, which could lead to even more obvious instances of liability and bigger settlements.

“A witness in [Mr. Sierra’s] case who lives in front of the pothole emailed and submitted SeeClickFix tickets and eventually took a video of the day they filled it. It still took them two and a half years after my client got hurt on it,” she said.