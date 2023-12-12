Multiple bars and restaurants in the East Bay closed down on Monday as part of a global, general strike in response to the U.S. veto of a United Nations cease-fire resolution on Friday that would have called for an end to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The one-day strike was called by Palestinian political organizations and activists like filmmaker-journalist Bisan Owda, who has been sharing reports from Gaza as Israel’s military assault continues, killing over 18,000 people. Israel began bombing Gaza and later initiated a ground campaign after a Hamas attack in southern Israel killed over 1,000 people on Oct. 7.

Since Oct. 7, Berkeley and the Bay Area have seen persistent protests, calls for a cease-fire in Gaza from both activists and local officials, and large turnouts at municipal meetings, in tandem with national and global calls for the same.

The U.S. used its veto in the UN Security Council Friday to once again shut down a resolution that would put pressure on Israel to cease bombing, after also vetoing a UN Security Council resolution in October calling for a temporary, humanitarian pause in bombing and military activity. In response, Monday’s strike asked that businesses close up shop to call attention to the issue, and that customers refrain from participating in the economy. On Tuesday afternoon, the 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly called for a cease-fire, with the U.S., Israel and eight other countries dissenting.

Damask Rose, a bustling South Berkeley coffee shop that has been open for just over a year, posted a sign in its window Monday morning saying “We are closed in solidarity with Palestine.” Batool Rawoas, daughter of the shop’s owner, said it was a difficult financial decision to make as the small business grapples with rising costs due to inflation, without increasing their own prices. But she said it’s the least they could do to deliver a message.

“We’re calling for peace — we just want justice for everyone,” said Rawoas, who saw Owda’s call to action over the weekend. “We don’t like the idea that innocent people are dying by the minute and we’re not doing anything to save them.”

Rawoas’ family lived through the early stages of the Syrian Civil War before escaping safely to Jordan in 2012, and moving to the U.S. in 2015. She said the stress of war is incomparable, especially the fear of not knowing what will happen tomorrow.

“What you see on your T.V., or your screens, is not even 1% of the reality,” she said. “I will tell you, that no matter what you see on T.V. — you can’t compare it to the real life experience.”

Rawoas emphasized that Damask Rose loves its customers, regardless of their race or faith, and it’s been disheartening to see increased instances of Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism.

She wondered on Monday morning whether other businesses were participating in the general strike, and said there is power in collective local voices demanding an end to violence that impacts people universally, in whichever format works best for them. On social media, Damask Rose received very positive reception for their decision to strike.

White Horse Bar in North Oakland, Curbside Creamery, Daytrip and Tacos Oscar in Temescal, Bar Shiru in Downtown Oakland and Mohka House in East Oakland were also among the local businesses that suspended operations in solidarity with the strike. They shared information about their closures on social media, as well as calls for a cease-fire and infographics about the damage and death toll.

General strike actions in the Bay Area included students walking out of class in Hayward (similar to a student-led walkout at Berkeley High School in October) and business closures in San Francisco, including Reem’s and Old Jerusalem restaurant in the Mission District. On Palestine Way in New Jersey, dozens of businesses owners responded to the strike, and in Palestinian areas of Gaza and Jerusalem, entire blocks went quiet.

Shirin Raza and Daniel Gahr, co-owners of hi-fi vinyl-listening venue Bar Shiru, said they were moved to take action after the U.S. once again vetoed the possibility of a cease-fire in Gaza. Gahr said he’d been holding out hope that the government would do the right thing, but their decision Friday put the situation in “stark relief.”

“We are fully understanding that the issues at play here are really complex, and really intense, and can invoke really strong emotions. But for us, it becomes less complex when it comes down to speaking out about the protection of innocent people,” Gahr said. “I think that’s, to us, not controversial.”

Raza said it was a weighty decision to use their bar as a political platform because it impacts their employees, business livelihood and safety of their patrons, but they were “compelled” to move forward with the strike. All employees were paid for the shifts they would have worked that day, she said.

“If you’re feeling like taking action and feeling bewildered and deciding whether or not to, I think sometimes seeing people that you respect or a place that you love saying that out loud for you can feel really comforting and helpful,” said Raza, who hopes the strike sends a message that Bar Shiru is a safe space. “I know I feel that way when I look around at places that I patronize, and places that I spend my money.”

Raza added that there are many local businesses that are currently unable to go on strike due to financial pressures, but everyone can take actions that make sense for them — including calling representatives, sharing information and speaking to community members.

Curbside Creamery participated in a previous strike for the climate march and has closed in the past to allow employees flexibility for attending protests, like for Black Lives Matter. The shop posted a flyer of the Palestinian flag in its window and wrote “CLOSED TODAY, Dec 11th, for solidarity strike.”

Tory Wentworth, owner, said they heard about the strike last-minute on Monday morning, but they decided to move forward with the one-day closure after consulting with employees, who agreed it was necessary.

“In customer service you’re expected to be there … putting forward a happy face. If you’re not feeling OK about the way the world is going, it’s a psychologically stressful situation to put someone in. I understand this, because I was working as a barista right up until I opened the shop,” Wentworth said.

The ice cream shop is a seasonal business and a December strike doesn’t impact their operations in a major way, but they said the strike allows employees — the majority of whom are queer — the opportunity to stay true to their morals.

It’s also a collective action that lets other business owners know that they’re not alone, Wentworth said, referring to businesses like Damask Rose — which they “love” — making a brave choice.

“If it’s only businesses that are run by Arab people doing it, I feel like we’ve failed them. They shouldn’t have to be the only ones taking a financial hit, the only ones standing alone,” Wentworth said.

“It’s hard to say, if you’re American, that this isn’t your problem, when the U.S. is facilitating this,” they added.