Just once every two years, in the dark hours before sunrise, hundreds of volunteers hit the streets of Alameda County, tallying every person they see sleeping outside or in cars.

Inside shelters, others are surveying the people sleeping there, learning more about who lacks permanent housing locally and why.

This biennial “Point-in-Time Count” is required by the federal government in order for local governments to receive homelessness funding.

The next PIT Count is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25, and Oakland and Alameda County are seeking volunteers. Volunteers can sign up as individuals or in groups, and can specify geographic areas they’d prefer to be placed in.

The PIT Count is considered a “snapshot” of homelessness in a given city or county, more an educated estimate than a definitive count. But the data collected during the event has far-reaching impacts over the ensuing two years. The numbers, and the demographic data gathered in surveys of some of the unhoused people, determine how governments fund and design housing programs, and how service organizations figure out who needs assistance.

In 2022, the PIT Count found 5,055 unhoused people living in Oakland, making up more than half of the 9,747 unhoused people tallied in Alameda County that year. Two-thirds of Oakland’s homeless population was unsheltered, a majority living in vehicles.

“In recognition that Oakland’s community is the most significantly impacted by these issues of any city in the county, this year the City of Oakland will for the first time co-lead the count in partnership with Alameda County,” said the city in a statement shared with The Oaklandside.

The 2022 count was highly anticipated, offering a long-awaited look at the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local homeless population, after the 2021 count was postponed due to safety concerns. That count found that, while the sheer number of unhoused people had increased in Oakland since the previous count in 2019, it had increased at a much slower rate than in recent years. The slowdown was attributed in part to the large number of emergency shelters stood up at the beginning of the pandemic and the emergency COVID-19 aid available for housing.

The 2024 count will reveal whether that slower rate has been maintained, or whether more people have become homeless as pandemic shelters have shuttered and eviction bans have expired.

Volunteers will receive training on conducting the count.