The Social Justice Children’s Book Holiday Fair is returning for a seventh year on Saturday, offering kids and families a chance to meet local authors, hear stories from diverse perspectives, and take home a trove of new books.

For the first time, the festival will be co-hosted at Emerson Elementary, an Oakland school in the Temescal neighborhood. Along with a bevy of local authors signing books and leading story times, the fair will feature giveaways, performances, a bake sale, and a maker faire on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 12 to 3 p.m.

During a year when schools, publishers, and libraries across the country have faced efforts to take books centering queer stories or social justice issues off shelves because of their content, organizers say this year’s event is even more crucial.

“The book fair stands as a powerful alternative to that, so parents, librarians, book store owners, activists, aunties and uncles and cousins can find those books and gift them,” said Robert Liu-Trujillo, an author, illustrator, and dad who has been involved with the fair since 2017.

The fair will include a performance by The Soapbox Salute, an Oakland folk artist, and the event will be emceed by Peter Limata, an educator who started the viral show “Story Time with Mr. Limata” in 2020. Limata was a teacher at Emerson during the pandemic when schools were closed and wanted a way to stay engaged with his students when he began livestreaming himself reading children’s books. “Story Time with Mr. Limata” quickly gained traction, and he was even invited on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020.

Peter Limata (left) interviews author Breanna McDaniels for his online show during the 2022 fair. Credit: Janine Macbeth

Limata plans to livestream Saturday’s festivities for his audiences, which includes families from around the world.

“It matters that we turn up for a school like Emerson that serves kids like me, and kids from communities that I identify with so closely, and I think we all have a role to play,” Limata told The Oaklandside. “It might feel like, ‘Oh, I just gave out a book.’ But you never know who will read that book or what seeds you’ve planted moving forward.”

Credit: Mark Rea The book fair got its start in 2017 when a group of independent and self-published authors wanted to bring attention to diverse writers and storytellers in an industry that is notably homogenous. Liu-Trujillo first got into children’s book publishing 17 years ago, when his son was 2 years old. Liu-Trujillo was searching for children’s books featuring Black and Latino protagonists but found the selections lacking.

“Usually if you were to find books about Black or Latino children, they were about historical figures, or about some moment in the past where there’d been an injustice,” he said. “When I would go to the bookstore to find books about everyday life or cultural stories that didn’t have to do with pain or historical figures, it was few and far between. I got really upset about that.”

Liu-Trujillo went back to college to study illustration, but trying to break into the industry was another uphill battle. He connected with some of the founders of the fair who helped him get into self-publishing. In 2015, he provided illustrations for I am Sausal Creek, written by Melissa Reyes, and in 2016, with support from a Kickstarter fundraiser, Liu-Trujillo’s first book, Furqan’s First Flat Top, published in 2016.

The Emerson PTA will sell baked goods and crafts to raise money to support enrichment programs at the school like gardening, visual arts, hip-hop, and mini-grants for teachers. Emerson PTA president Edward Frank hopes the event can also bring more attention to Emerson and the Oakland school district.

“Oakland has declining enrollment numbers, and this event I see as a great opportunity for a broader community to come experience Emerson, whether they are prospective families or people in Oakland who have no idea that this beautiful little school exists a walk from Telegraph Avenue,” he said.

Authors and organizers Laura Atkins and Stan Yogi pose with their books at the 2022 book fair. Credit: Mark Rea

Author Marissa McGee wrote “Free the Curls” about a 6-year-old finding out the products for her naturally curly hair were locked up in the store. Credit: Mark Rea

Jill Guerra, author of “When I Breathe Deeply,” will be at the 2023 Social Justice Children’s Book Holiday Fair. Credit: Mark Rea

Shawna Reeves is the parent of a first grader at Emerson, and has been attending the book fair for years. When she was pregnant, the first children’s book she got was A is for Activist, by Innosanto Nagara, who lives in Oakland and has been featured at the festival in the past.

Reeves is excited to be able to expose her son to authors whose books they’ve been reading together since he was an infant. It’s also an opportunity to introduce him to some of the social issues they address in their books, especially at a time when books about controversial subjects have been subject to criticism and bans.

“You can go in a different direction and really focus your efforts on exposing your children to really rich and diverse reading selections, and embrace books that expand your kids’ horizons instead of being afraid of them,” she said.