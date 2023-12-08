Climate change can feel like an overwhelmingly global problem, but for students at Melrose Leadership Academy, a middle school in Oakland’s Maxwell Park neighborhood, the solutions are right here.

Students who are part of the school’s Youth vs Apocalypse chapter, a youth-led climate justice group, have been organizing over the past several weeks, trying to achieve one small but meaningful thing: they want OUSD to install a heat pump in their school.

On Dec. 4, the students succeeded. OUSD announced it will use Measure Y funding to add a new middle school building to Melrose Leadership Academy, renovate the existing main building—and most importantly to the students, install a heat pump.

“It was pretty important to win for this first main thing that we’ve been doing because that gave a lot of the kids in Y v. A hope that you can make a difference,” said Lyra Modersbach, a 7th grader and one of the club’s leaders.

A heat pump is an energy-efficient, alternative way to heat and cool buildings. Like a refrigerator, heat pumps use electricity to transfer heat from warm spaces to cool spaces. When a building is warm, the pump moves the warm air outside. When a building is cold, the pump extracts warm air from the cooler outside air and transfers it indoors. In contrast to traditional heating and cooling systems, heat pumps have drastically smaller carbon footprints. However, they are usually more expensive.

To the student activists, the price is worth it. But to district leaders, the price—one more cost to consider while trying to balance OUSD’s notoriously shaky budget—was a reason to say “no.” Until this week, the district and students were struggling to come to a consensus. The students’ case was moral and scientific.

“I really want to see the people in power stop lying to themselves and stop looking away from what they’re doing. I want to see them actually make some progress in what they used to say was a climate emergency,” said Modersbach. “I want them to start actually looking at what’s happening around them.”

In November 2020, Oakland voters approved Measure Y, which raised $735 million for OUSD to repair and renovate campuses. Originally Melrose Leadership Academy, an English and Spanish language elementary and middle school that operates on two campuses, received $49.5 million in Measure Y funding. However, in June, OUSD had to cut funding from several schools, citing inflation costs. In the process, MLA lost $13 million.

This deduction meant that plans to renovate both campuses were changed to focus only on the middle school campus, also called the Maxwell campus. OUSD formed a project advisory committee to help draft plans for the renovations.

The student members of Youth vs Apocalypse noticed the advisory committee and decided this was the body of people to which they could make their appeal. They attended meetings, often on Zoom, and argued before groups of adults why the heat pump was a superior choice.

‘The kids truly became experts on the technology’

Charity Balona, a 7th-grade teacher at Melrose Leadership Academy, has been the group’s faculty advisor for the last couple of years and has seen the impact of climate anxiety and grief on her students firsthand. She says groups like Youth vs Apocalypse give students a vital outlet for these emotions.

“Having taught for so many years, this was my 18th year in the classroom. I just have seen the way climate change has just increased students anxiety, fear, and depression,” said Balon. “I’ve always felt like we have to give them some kind of hope, right? Like, we have a responsibility as adults, to respond to that fear and anxiety and kind of let them be involved in some kind of meaningful action, so they can feel hopeful about their futures.”

Balona saw the Measure Y funds and questions about campus utility upgrades as an opportunity for the students to take action. With help from Balona and other parent advisors, the students began looking into climate-friendly alternatives to address a long-standing issue at their school: classroom heat.

Heating and cooling classrooms has been a challenge at multiple schools across OUSD for some time due to the age of the buildings. During the warmer months, classrooms can become sweltering. Research has shown that high heat in classrooms can impact student learning.

According to district officials, finding a way to effectively cool classrooms is a high priority. However, climate control is also a significant energy expense for schools. When the Youth vs Apocalypse group found out that their school produces high amounts of carbon from its gas boiler, they set out to find a solution.

This solution began with 8th-grader Augie Balquist. Balquist learned about heat pumps from a parent advisor and then set off doing his own research on what would work best for his school.

“I researched a lot about them and made the first presentation about them, which got more people to join,” said Balquist.

At a project advisory committee meeting on Sept. 28, the students presented their initial findings. This began a several-week long back and forth between the students and OUSD’s project team. The students continuously showed up at meetings with their research and OUSD challenged the students to find solutions that worked with both budget, community input, and renovation needs.

In the process, OUSD laid out some of the trade-offs that would come at the expense of the heat pump. At one point, it seemed that the students would have to choose between a new building and the heat pump. The students turned around and found a solution that would allow them to have a heat pump and the other renovations the community desired.

Preston Thomas, chief systems and services officer for OUSD, said he was impressed with how well the students handled the challenges.

“The kids truly became experts on the technology and kind of evaluated some of the challenges that the district went through,” said Thomas.

During this back and forth, the students met with OUSD architects and went on a field trip to learn about the different budgetary challenges across the district. The architects put together a diagram for the students that illustrated several heat pump and boiler options for their school.

“That information really empowered them to educate even more strongly for a better solution,” said Bolona. “And I think my impression is that OUSD needed that information also to realize that this was the right thing to do.”

One of the issues the students had to contend with was the age of the school’s existing source of heat, a boiler. The boiler was relatively new and didn’t need to be replaced. After the field trip, the students compared the cost, energy efficiency, and maintenance of several heating and cooling systems. They then put together a survey to ask their fellow classmates what they felt was the best solution.

In the end, the heat pump overwhelmingly won out. The students were able to convey this to OUSD while also presenting a feasible solution to the boiler problem. The club suggested that OUSD install a heat pump, and use the boiler as a backup heating solution in case of any power outages or unforeseen problems.

Thomas said this solution solved the budgetary problem for OUSD and allowed them to approve the heat pump.

The project will now include the construction of a new middle school building, upgrades to the main building—which includes the installation of the heat pump—and upgrades to the playground and staff spaces.

While the current students will have moved on to high school by the time the renovations begin at MLA, they are proud of their work. Some say they plan to continue to be climate activists in their time beyond the club and hope to show other students that they can make a difference within their communities.

“I hope other young people in Oakland can also try and speak up on problems at their school or just problems in their district concerning global warming, concerning other things, I just hope that people realize that young voices can be heard,” said Balquist.