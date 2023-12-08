Stuck for holiday gift ideas? Take a cue from six prominent Oakland writers, each of whom we asked to recommend a gift book—written by a different author—for the 2023 holiday season. Even better, buy these books from your neighborhood indie bookstore!

Jasmine Guillory

Credit: Andrea Scher

Recommends: Snacking Bakes by Yossy Arefi

I love to bake, but my urge to bake often comes on at 7 p.m. on a Monday night, when I neither want to go to the store nor wait for butter to soften. Therefore, I was obsessed with Snacking Cakes, the last cookbook by this author, which was full of easy, fast, and delicious cake recipes. I am thrilled that her new cookbook, Snacking Bakes, is just as great. There are recipes for cakes, cookies, bars, and more, and they’re crafted to be able to go from “I feel like baking something” to eating a delicious treat in about an hour or less. It’s the perfect gift for that last-minute baker in your life.

Jasmine Guillory is a New York Times bestselling author whose novels include The Wedding Date, the Reese’s Book Club selection The Proposal, and By The Book. Her work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Cosmopolitan, Bon Appetit, and Time.

Susan Kiyo Ito

Credit: Emma Asian Roark

Recommends: When We Became Ours: A Ya Adoptee Anthology edited by Shannon Gibney and Nicole Chung

As the jacket of When We Became Ours says, “There is no universal adoption experience, and no two adoptees have the same story.” This powerfully moving collection of short fiction (some autobiographical, some science fiction, some romantic) by 15 adoptee authors reflects the complexity, diversity, and community of young adoptee lives. It would have absolutely changed my life if I had read this book as a young adopted person, feeling like a unicorn in the forest.

Who should read this book? Everyone. Of course, it will be meaningful to those who are adopted, who might feel isolated or unique in their experience. But this book is a crucial and important read for anyone who knows or loves someone impacted by adoption: friends, classmates, relatives, teachers. It would also be life-changing to have someone understand an aspect of one’s life without having to explain it. I will be gifting this book to some of the beloved young adoptees in my life – and multiple copies, so they can share it in turn with those whom they’d like to better understand their lives.

Susan Kiyo Ito is the author of the new memoir I Would Meet You Anywhere, and editor of A Ghost At Heart’s Edge: Stories & Poems of Adoption. She writes and teaches at the Writers Grotto and the Mills College campus of Northeastern University.

Dominic Lim

Credit: Ben Krantz

Recommends: Wild Imagination by Alexandra Adlawan

Wild Imagination is the first in Alexandra Adlawan’s children’s book series, The Adventures of Maddie and Albert, about two very different friends who love to go on imaginary journeys together. Adlawan, a California native, was awarded the 2023 Golden Wizard Book Prize for her outstanding work as a children’s book writer and illustrator.

I’m particularly excited to give Wild Imagination and Adlawan’s other books to my niece and nephew who, like Adlawan, are biracial Filipino and have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. What a gift to be able to give them a book by an author on the autism spectrum, with characters who also reflect their own demeanors! Maddie, like my niece, Jinora, is bold and impulsive, while Albert, like my nephew Miles, just wants to get lost in a good book. Adlawan’s illustrations and stories might seem simple, but they’re surprisingly heartwarming and compelling, and her consistent message of embracing differences is much needed.

Dominic Lim is a writer, actor, and musician living in Oakland with his loving and supportive husband Peter and their whiny cat Phoebe. His debut novel, All the Right Notes, a queer Filipino romcom, was released in June 2023.

Michael David Lukas

Credit: Irene Young

Recommends: Enter Ghost by Isabella Hammad and Leaning Toward Light by Tess Taylor

One of my favorite books of the year, Enter Ghost is also a great place to start for anyone seeking to better understand the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. On the surface, it’s the story of a Palestinian-British actress who somewhat reluctantly joins a West Bank production of Hamlet. But that description doesn’t give nearly enough justice to this beautifully written and profound meditation on belonging, identity, history, culpability, and family ties of all sorts. I’ve read a lot of books about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and this is without a doubt one of the best, up there with Memory for Forgetfulness, To the End of the Land, Wild Thorns, and Drinking the Sea at Gaza. Highly recommended for anyone who happens to be a human in the world in the midst of history.

For those in search of light in dark times, I’d also very much recommend Leaning Toward Light, a beautifully arranged collection of “poems for gardeners and the hands that tend them.” Edited by local poet, gardener, and NPR contributor Tess Taylor, the book contains recipes, mini-essays and poems from a range of beloved poet/gardeners like Ada Limòn, Ross Gay, Brenda Hillman, Ilya Kaminsky, and Camille T. Dungy.

Michael David Lukas is the award-winning bestselling author of The Last Watchman of Old Cairo and The Oracle of Stamboul. He grew up in Berkeley and teaches writing at San Francisco State University.

Ishmael Reed

Credit: Tennessee Reed

Recommends: Daddy Was a Number Runner by Louise Meriwether

Though overshadowed by books catering to white readers, Daddy Was a Number Runner is the best about Harlem. Published in 1970 but set during the Depression, it tackles issues avoided by others: police brutality, dispossession, family dysfunction as a result of poverty, and the underground economy. Meriwether’s young female protagonist Francie Coffin endures a dangerous rite of passage, but publishers considered the rite of passage of a Black male more saleable. Meriwether paid for her honesty, so when she contacted Covid, her supporters had to resort to GoFundMe to pay her bills—the price for making good trouble. She died in October at the age of 100.

Dr. Brenda Greene wrote in my magazine Konch: “Twelve-year-old Francie… must navigate the streets of Harlem where she witnesses prostitutes and pimps and is faced with sexual advances by white men who will give her food or money ‘for a feel.’ Thus, in the midst of the Black Arts Movement, young girls were still being victimized, vulnerable, and exploited… Meriwether felt compelled to tell an authentic story that revealed the ways in which young Black girls and their families struggled to survive in a racist society plagued by economic hardships and psychological despair.”

Ishmael Reed is a poet, novelist, essayist, and composer of music. His latest production is Blues Lyrics of Ishmael Reed accompanied by West Coast Blues Caravan of All Stars featuring Oakland’s own David Murray and Ronnie Stewart. Available at Bandcamp.com.

Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Credit: Red Scott

Recommends: On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder

I am giving On Tyranny to all the politically active adults (or adults I wish WERE politically active) in my life, and the illustrated version of it to all the teens. It’s an easy, accessible, and pleasurable read about our duty to one another to stand against tyranny by taking lessons from history. Reading it lit a fire in my heart that has made me feel more hopeful, more galvanized, and frankly less despairing about the general state of the world. It’s also slim enough to qualify as a stocking stuffer or a gift for one of the nights of Hanukkah. The illustrated version of it is enriched by gorgeous drawings by Nora Krug.

When I feel most helpless, when apathy starts to raise its ugly, lazy head, I open that book to remind myself I am not alone. I have taken to buying copies of it and putting in my little free library because I believe in what Snyder has to say so deeply. A gift for the mind and the soul.

Maggie Tokuda-Hall is the author of numerous children’s and young adult books including Love in the Library, Squad, and The Mermaid, The Witch, and The Sea. Her most recent book is The Siren, The Song, and the Spy, published in September 2023.