It’s the time of year for East Bay Nosh’s annual awards celebrating the best in food and drink, and the establishments that left us too soon.

Nosh newsletter subscribers recently had the opportunity to nominate restaurants and bars for each of the six categories, including best new restaurant, best neighborhood for going out and saddest closure of the year. If you are not a newsletter subscriber and you would like to receive similar exclusive content and opportunities in the future, sign up here.

The nominations have been tallied and voting will be open from Dec. 8-17. The winners will be announced between Dec. 26-29.

Use the form below to weigh in on the East Bay’s best of 2023 in dining and drink. Thank you in advance for voting.