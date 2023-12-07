Dozens of Oakland Unified School District teachers participated in an unauthorized teach-in Wednesday by taking a little time out of the school day to provide their students with Palestinian perspectives on the war in Gaza, countering what they view as the dominant narratives about the war.

The teach-in has drawn intense criticism since it was first reported on last week. Some Jewish groups and community members said they felt it would only provide a one-sided look at the conflict or could incite antisemitism. Critics pointed out some materials included in a list of “resources” for the teach-in, which they said revealed bias against Jewish people and Israel, or encouraged violence.

The Oaklandside spoke to several teachers who participated in the teach-in to learn about what they told their students, what materials they presented, and how their students reacted. The teachers, some of whom are Jewish, said their intentions were to encourage empathy and understanding, and that they feel the way the teach-in has been portrayed by some isn’t accurate.

The educators said they wanted to create a space for students to talk about the conflict, which they’d been hearing about on the news or from adults in their lives. Some teachers wanted to push back against what they say have been pressures on them to be silent about the war in Gaza, even at the risk of disciplinary action.

Hamas carried out an attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and abducting about 240 others, according to Israel. Israel’s bombardment and ground forces in Gaza have killed 15,000 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.

The teach-in was planned following a message from the district’s chief academic officer Sondra Aguilera offering resources from the San Diego County Office of Education. Some teachers began looking into the suggested lessons and felt that they lacked Palestinian perspectives, so they compiled an alternative list.

The educators taking part in the teach-in call themselves OEA for Palestine. They began circulating resources last month, including guidance on how to talk about the conflict in the classroom. They encouraged educators to participate in the action by borrowing a lesson from the list, reading a book with their class, inviting a guest speaker, or streaming an activist panel discussion for their classes on Dec. 6.

“The teach-in is a way to bring narratives into the classroom because they have been systemically erased from it, not to erase any other narratives,” said Allison, an elementary school teacher in Oakland. We’re referring to Allison and several other teachers only by their first names, because they said they fear being retaliated against or disciplined for taking part in the teach-in. “We’re not actively working to erase the story of the Jewish diaspora or erase the story of the Holocaust. What we’re doing is working to include and add on.”

OUSD school board president Mike Hutchinson told The Oaklandside it disappointed him to see educators going outside of the district’s process for choosing and delivering curriculum.

“This idea that a group of people can say, ‘We don’t like the curriculum so we’re going to do our own,’ is a troubling idea when it comes to public policy and governing a school board,” he said. “If teachers are knowingly going outside of board policy or the Ed Code, they could be facing disciplinary action.”

Whether any educators face discipline would not be announced publicly, Hutchinson said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council, which previously condemned the Oakland Education Association’s statement supporting Palestine and criticizing Israel, also denounced the teach-in. Tye Gregory, the organization’s CEO, said that teachers who participated should be disciplined.

Tye Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council, leads a press conference featuring Jewish families and community members in Oakland who were hurt by the teachers’ union’s statement about the Gaza war on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Ashley McBride

“I don’t want to say what the exact punishment should be, but we hope there will be measurable consequences for the teachers participating. There needs to be some kind of deterrent put in place to hold those rogue teachers accountable for doing that,” Gregory said.

Although the teach-in was not planned by OEA, the union’s representative council endorsed the action. OEA President Ismael Armendariz said in a statement that the union believes in academic freedom as long as it aligns with state standards and state law.

“We believe that our students and all our families have a right to be safe, but that doesn’t mean teaching controversial topics should be excluded. But they should be aligned with state standards,” Armendariz told The Oaklandside. “It’s incumbent upon teachers to teach controversial topics and create dialogue in the classroom around these topics.”

‘Violence doesn’t solve violence’

Elementary school teacher Allison chose “Handala’s Return,” a student workbook created by the Palestinian Feminist Collective about Handala, a famous cartoon about a 10-year-old child who was forced to flee his home in Palestine in 1948 during what Palestinians call the Nakba. The workbook describes Handala being forced off his land by “a group of bullies called Zionists” and Handala’s desire to return home.

Handala’s Return workbook that Allison used in her elementary school classroom featured the story of a 10-year-old Palestinian child who was forced to flee his home. Credit: Allison

Allison, who is in her seventh year teaching in OUSD, had intended for students to read the book and complete the activities inside, but said her students were so caught up in the discussion about Palestine that they didn’t get to the activity pages.

“They really wanted to know why everybody couldn’t just live on the land openly and freely. ‘Why did the land have to get divided in the first place?’ was a question that came up a lot,” she said.

Her students spent 45 minutes on the classroom rug asking questions, looking at maps of Palestine and Israel over time, and comparing the situation to indigenous groups in the U.S. who’ve had their land taken over.

Students independently came to the conclusion that governments on both sides are making bad or unsafe decisions, she said. Some of the concepts were already familiar to them.

“We talked about how violence doesn’t solve violence, which is something we talk about a lot: If somebody’s mean to you, don’t be mean back,” Allison said. “They were so insightful and so engaged and were, in their own way, grateful to have the space to talk about this.”

Joshua Diamant, a Jewish elementary school music teacher who has spoken against recent actions the teachers union and some educators have taken to unequivocally support Palestine, disagrees that the conflict can be compared to European colonialism and indigenous people in the United States.

“When you take a framework that is used to understand European history or American history and you apply it to the Middle East, you’re not talking about comparable situations. I think that is reducing complex history to really cheap slogans,” he said.

Joshua Diamant speaks about how an Oakland Education Association resolution supporting Palestine and condemning Israel is harmful to Jewish students and families in Oakland during a press conference at Montclair Elementary on Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: Ashley McBride

He also took issue with some of the lessons being circulated, like one that instructed students to draw Zionist leaders, which Diamant felt could evoke antisemitic tropes of Jewish people.

“I worry about my students coming and asking me, ‘Well you’re Jewish, do you support genocide?’ I’m worried about Jewish students being on the receiving end of similar harassment and tokenization,” Diamant told The Oaklandside. “I absolutely think that Israel Palestine is something we should be talking about with our students right now, but we need to do it responsibly. The materials that are being shared as part of this teach-in are the exact opposite of that.”

Diamant added that while he may choose to teach Israeli or Palestinian songs in his elementary school music classes, he had no intentions of broaching the subject further in his classroom.

Another middle school art teacher also used the Handala comic in her classes on Wednesday. The veteran educator, who asked not to be identified, said she chose the lesson because it fit with their progress on state standards in visual literacy. She had students analyze the comic and the symbolic choices the artist made, such as the Handala character being a child or having his back turned to the reader. She plans to continue introducing Palestinian artists to her students over the rest of the month.

The East Oakland teacher chose to participate because she felt the curriculum suggested by OUSD didn’t address her subject area, while the teach-in materials offered an opportunity for students to engage with the subject through art.

Her school has held restorative justice circles for Jewish, Muslim, and Middle Eastern students to express their thoughts and feelings on the conflict, and her students have also had the opportunity this school year to research and learn about Jewish artists like El Lissitzky and David Bomberg, she said.

“The purpose of [yesterday] was to really focus on the tragedies that are happening and the people who need our support right now. That is not to take away from anyone else’s stories or to not give space to those either,” the teacher said.

District leaders and other say some of the materials are harmful

The Monday before the teach-in, Oakland schools Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell underscored her disapproval of the teach-in, and emphasized the district’s policies on academic freedom and teaching controversial subjects.

“Our schools are sanctuaries for learning, and I am deeply disappointed by the harmful and divisive materials being circulated and promoted as factual,” Johnson-Trammell said. “I want to again make clear that our expectation is that all educators, in every classroom across the district, take seriously their responsibility to adhere to principles of education, and to keep their personal beliefs out of the classroom.”

The school board has not taken a stance on the conflict. Last month, a school board meeting was abruptly adjourned before a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza could be introduced. The resolution, sponsored by District 6 Director Valarie Bachelor, is expected to be introduced next week. At a meeting after that, the resolution could be discussed and voted on.

Community members attend an OUSD school board meeting to urge the board to make a stance on the Gaza war. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez



OUSD Board President Hutchinson does not think it’s the board or district’s place to weigh in on world events, but to teach students how to think critically and to hold safe spaces for students to talk about global conflicts. Hutchinson, who added that his bar mitzvah was held at Oakland’s Temple Beth Abraham in 1986 and he spent a summer in Israel in 1988, says he has a lifetime of experience dealing with the intersection of race, class, and religion, and that these issues are not going to be resolved within the classroom.

Gregory, the JCRC leader whose group represents 50 synagogues and Jewish organizations in the Bay Area, said his organization isn’t opposed to talking about the conflict, but that he thinks the teach-in materials aren’t a balanced curriculum. He would like to see educators provided with professional development so that teachers can approach the subject sensitively.

“We want to make sure it’s done in a healthy, age-appropriate way where multiple perspectives are presented, and where Israeli, Jewish, and Muslim kids all feel seen and understood,” said Gregory.

Gregory pointed to the suggested picture book “P is for Palestine,” that listed the word intifada for the letter I, which Gregory believes normalizes violence against Jews and Israelis.

Not everyone agrees that the word intifada equates to violence, however. According to many Palestinians and others, the Arabic word means a “shaking off” or an “uprising” that can include all kinds of resistance against an injustice.

‘There’s an assumption that kids know a lot’

For young learners, early education teacher Sophie sparked conversation in her class Wednesday by bringing in a Palestinian flag, since her students enjoy seeing the flags from their families’ home countries hanging in her classroom.

She tied her lesson to ensuring students understand that symbols and pictures can carry meanings, one of the developmental goals for their age group. They discussed how Palestinian people are hurting, they read aloud the book “Finding Kindness” by Deborah Underwood, and she had them draw pictures about peace and kindness.

“I did not get very explicit with words of killing or bombing or those sorts of things, but they understand that children all over the region are afraid and are not able to play safely outside with their friends,” Sophie told The Oaklandside. More than 6,600 children have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to Gaza’s government media office.

“Having a safe place to ask questions and open up a dialogue is important. If they can’t do that at home, it feels good to be a space where we’re able to just answer questions or find answers to questions together,” she said.

Cole teaches history to high school students who are largely recent immigrants to Oakland. On Wednesday, he showed his class a video created by the activist group Jewish Voice for Peace about the conflict and used worksheets from Newsela, a curriculum content platform that OUSD uses, to introduce Gaza.

High school teacher Cole used a packet about Gaza from the platform Newsela for his newcomer students. Credit: Cole

Many of his students had little knowledge about the conflict, so Cole’s goal was to give them a broad understanding of what’s happening and who is involved. He also had to translate much of the lesson into Spanish so his students could understand.

“Almost 30 minutes was spent just explaining what is a Jewish person versus a Palestinian person,” said Cole, who is also Jewish. “I think there’s an assumption that kids know a lot, and a lot of them don’t know anything so we’re starting from nothing.”

Cole acknowledged that the teach-in materials emphasized the Palestinian perspective, and clarified that he wanted to equip his students with enough knowledge to have a conversation about it and be able to ask more questions. His goal was not to be divisive.

“Everyone teaching today wanted to teach for empathy and understanding and for peace, and not to create inflammatory and divisive rhetoric that splits our student body and makes them feel unsafe,” he said.

Allison, the elementary school teacher, is also Jewish and added that the atmosphere in her class was similar.

“This fear that got produced did not give kids and teachers enough credit that we know how to navigate these things. In no way did I feel unsafe as a Jew in my class [yesterday]. I don’t have any Jewish students, but I really believe deeply they would not have felt unsafe,” Allison told The Oaklandside. “We spent so much time [yesterday] talking about honoring our differences and making space for all of us. I wish the people who had fear about this conversation could have seen it.”