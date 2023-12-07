As the holiday season approaches, Oakland is gearing up for a series of pop-up markets that promise unique stocking stuffers, festive entertainment, and a chance to support local businesses, creators, and artists.

From deep East Oakland to Temescal, here’s a roundup of some must-visit holiday markets this month. The following events are in chronological order. If we’re missing something, please let us know by emailing roselyn@oaklandside.org.

21st annual Montclair Village Holiday Stroll

Since 2002, Oakland’s Montclair Village has lit up for this family-friendly holiday promenade. It features live performances by local school and youth groups, a winter wonderland photo booth with Santa, and arts-and-crafts activities hosted by community churches. Over 40 businesses in the Village are offering promotional discounts and giveaways.

Thursday, Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. 2050 Mountain Blvd. Free to attend. More details here.

3rd annual Restore Oakland Holiday Market (Fruitvale)

With a lineup of 10 BIPOC-owned local businesses, Restore Oakland’s holiday market will have gifts for everyone on your shopping list. You can find vendors offering plant-based skincare and body care products, leather dog collars, handcrafted ceramics, books, and zines by writers of color, and more. The Comfort Collective will serve food and drinks at the event.

Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. Restore Oakland, 1419 34th Ave. Free to attend. Event page here.

Temescal Holiday Faire

Experience the festive spirit along Temescal Alley with this vibrant holiday market, featuring local merchants, live holiday music, and a free petting zoo. Each year, organizers shut down 49th Street to traffic for this event.

Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Temescal Alley, 49th Street from Telegraph Avenue to Clark Street. Free to attend. Learn more here.

SO-SO Holiday Fair (Lake Merritt)

The SO-SO Holiday Fair promises a cozy shopping experience in an art deco ballroom next to Lake Merritt. Along with live music and a holiday drink bar, you can find more than 100 local makers offering vintage and handmade finds at this “Wonderland Ball”-themed, dog-friendly market. Visitors interested in taking photos in the ballroom are encouraged to dress in their holiday best.

Sunday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr. Free to attend. Details here.

Bay-Made Holiday Mini-Market (Lakeshore Avenue)

Bay-Made, a community art space and local gift shop on Oakland’s Lakeshore Avenue, will host a mini market in the Koreatown/Northgate district, showcasing goodies from creatives and vendors throughout the Bay Area. Grab a brew and a burger, and pick up some holiday gifts for your loved ones.

Sunday, Dec. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. Two Pitchers Brewing Company and Lovely’s beer garden, 2344 Webster St. Free to attend.

15th annual Fruitvale Posada: ‘La Quinceañera’

Head to Fruitvale Plaza for a family-friendly event featuring a snow playground, petting zoo, mariachi, cultural dances, free tamales, street soccer, Oakland’s largest piñata, and many other activities. This year’s posada is presented by the nonprofit OakLuv Foundation, whose mission is to spread holiday cheer through community grants, “elf squad” volunteers, and more.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fruitvale Plaza, Avenida de la Fuente & East 12th St. Free to attend. Vendors are invited to apply here.

Holiday Fest and Winter Market (West Oakland)

Presented by Sanctuary for Sustainable Artistry and The Bridge Yard, this holiday market west of the Prescott neighborhood supports Bay Area women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, artists, and makers, including Kinfolx, Hella Plants, Black Vines, and Hiiiwav. With face painting booths and holiday coloring kits for kids, live music, and gourmet bites and drinks, this event offers shopping with a waterfront view.

Saturday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bridge Yard, 210 Burma Rd. Free to attend. Learn more here.

Holiday Pop-up Market (Laurel)

Santa Claus is coming to the Laurel neighborhood to meet community members and hand out sweet treats to kids. As Santa continues along his candy route, you can listen to the student-run a cappella group Piedmont Troubadours sing Christmas carols and stop by Vetiver—an all-in-one art gallery, retail space, and beauty salon—for handcrafted goods from local makers, curated gift sets, spiced cider, and homemade food.

Saturday, Dec. 16. Pop-up market is from noon to 5 p.m. at Vetiver, 3841 MacArthur Blvd. Santa’s candy route is from ​​12:30-3:30 p.m. and starts at RBA Creative, 3718 MacArthur Blvd., and continues at Mischief, 3908 MacArthur Blvd. Free to attend. Find more info here.

For those seeking a spooky yet festive vibe, Ghost Town Brewing is teaming up with The Menagerie Oddities Market to host a goth-Christmas mashup market. In addition to tarot reading, the market will feature over 20 artists selling bugs, bones, taxidermy, dark art, jewelry, and strange home decor. Masks are highly recommended but not required.

Sunday, Dec. 17 from noon to 6 p.m. Ghost Town Brewing, 1960 Adeline St. Free to attend. More details here.

Holiday Marketplace and Collage-Fest (downtown)

Embrace the winter holidays at the Oakland Museum of California with a marketplace featuring local vendors’ artwork. You can shop for unique gifts and take part in a hands-on winter collage activity using recycled materials. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St., lower level. Marketplace will be in the Lillie Education Center; collage activity will be in the California Room. Free to attend. Read more here.

Oakland Don’t Play Holiday Market (deep East Oakland)

Join the festivities at Oakland Don’t Play—a Black woman-owned streetwear store nestled in a deep East Oakland backyard—for an all-ages holiday shopping experience, complete with a photo booth, live music, and food. Support local artists and designers selling handcrafted jewelry, trendy clothing, home decor, and more.

Sunday, Dec. 17 from 1-6 p.m. Oakland Don’t Play, 1189 79th Ave. Free to attend. Vendors can apply here. More info here.

Holiday Market at Dokkaebier Taproom (downtown)

Wrap up your holiday shopping at Dokkaebier Taproom. This holiday market provides an opportunity to support Korean, Filipino, and other BIPOC-owned small businesses and restaurants. Vendors include Mama Cho’s BBQ, Oodaalolly Chocolate, Tach of Love, and Studio Damili.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 3-8 p.m. Dokkaebier Taproom, 420 3rd St. Free to attend. Details here.