Oakland failed to take action on hundreds of applications for 911 dispatcher jobs between 2022 and 2023, according to a new report and public records.

On Tuesday, staff from the Human Resources Department told the City Council the problem was discovered in January 2023 as part of an audit during the transition from outgoing Mayor Libby Schaaf’s administration to Mayor Sheng Thao’s team, and took a few months to fix.

1,000 dispatcher applications—some duplicates—were not processed by the Human Resource Department between April 2022 and April 2023. The problem, according to the new report, is that some staff in the HR department responsible for processing the job applications left the city and the applications went untouched. The department has since implemented a continuous hiring system to prevent this from happening again, in addition to other changes.

Oakland officials have been scrambling for months to fix the city’s beleaguered 911 system, which has been criticized by residents and in a recent grand jury report for not answering emergency calls fast enough. The state has threatened to withhold funding from OPD if the department can’t speed up its 911 call response times, adding to the pressure.

In recent months, the city has taken steps to improve the system, including investing an extra $2.5 million to hire and train more staff and purchase new equipment in the emergency call center.

On the staffing front, things appear to be improving. OPD Deputy Director Kiona Suttle reported on Tuesday that out of the 76 budgeted police communication dispatcher positions, the number of vacancies has dropped from 20 to 14 in the last month. Another six dispatchers are expected to start on December 23, and a further 11 are in training.

Staff also said they’re hitting their targets for responding to applicants within a reasonable time frame, and they’ve reached out to individuals who applied during the year-long-window when the city wasn’t processing applications. According to a different report shared with council in October, the city has reduced the time it takes to process candidates from six months to two.

Councilmember Janani Ramachandran, who requested the informational report and filed a public records act request for data about the applications, commended staff for their work, but also underscored her concern that this hiring gap went unaddressed for so long.

“Every single one of us knows multiple people who have had to wait on hold when calling 911, and no one should have to wait in their moment of crisis for someone to pick up the phone,” Ramachandran said.

Ramachandran noted that several applicants have reached out to her to complain about not hearing from the city for months. She asked HR staff whether any personnel responsible for the delayed applications are still employed by the city.

“I need to be cautious in answering this question,” said Interim Human Resource Director Mark Love, who took over earlier this year. “Yes, some left, and some are still here. And I think Human Resources as a department takes accountability for this. It’s not one individual, it’s a team. There was a human error and so we’re here tonight to take accountability for that.”

Councilmember Treva Reid said the report and records highlighted a lack of transparency and urgency around the issue of staffing. She echoed a suggestion from Ramachandran that the council should receive quarterly reports about how the city is improving its hiring and recruitment process.

“It’s incredibly troubling that applicants were ignored, lost,” said Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan. “Whatever appropriate word you want to use for it, it’s unacceptable.”

Councilmember Dan Kalb noted that he’s asked the City Administrator to devise a plan to help Oakland retain 911 dispatchers, who are at high risk of burn out due to the stressful nature of their jobs.

Several residents thanked Ramachandran for delving into this issue and emphasized the urgent need for further improvements.