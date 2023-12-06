Every year, dozens of people suffer injuries after tripping or crashing their bikes, skateboards, and scooters on Oakland’s roads, and for many, their lives are irrevocably changed. Some struggle with long-term health impacts, including broken bones, torn tendons, concussions, and even paralysis

On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council approved paying $6.5 million to a man who was badly injured when he crashed his bike on MacArthur Boulevard three years ago. The lawsuit settlement is the highest amount the city has paid out for road conditions in at least 10 years, according to a review of over 50 cases. It may be the city’s highest-ever payout for a lawsuit prompted by dangerous road conditions.

According to city records, Bruno VanSchoote was thrown off his bicycle while riding downhill on MacArthur Boulevard past the Lake Park Avenue bridge near Lake Merritt on April 18, 2020. VanSchoote was riding in a new bicycle lane when he suddenly hit a cracked or misaligned segment of pavement that was jutting upward. Also called a “seam,” this obstruction caused VanSchoote to lose control of his bike. The now 57-year-old fell and fractured cervical vertebrae, suffering a spinal cord injury and a brain injury.

Lawyers representing VanSchoote sought damages “for past and future medical expenses and pain suffering,” according to a lawsuit he filed against the city in 2021. VanSchoote alleged the city knew about the “dangerous conditions” on MacArthur before his fall. His attorneys pointed to requests residents submitted to the city through its Oak311 website to fix this portion of MacArthur Boulevard as evidence the city had been forewarned.

Members of the Oakland City Council declined to comment on the crash, referring questions instead to the city attorney.

According to the city attorney, Oakland will pay $5 million of the total settlement, with the city’s insurance provider picking up the remainder.

A spot on MacArthur where bike riders and city staff knew an urgent fix was needed

The seam on MacArthur Boulevard appears to have been created by asphalt and concrete that didn’t line up and separate over time, creating a dangerous crack in the road. This photo was taken on April 29, 2020, before the city’s multiple pavings to try to correct it. Credit: Courtesy of Jenn Guitart

Bicyclists were well aware of the dangerous bike lane conditions on MacArthur Boulevard near Lake Merritt, so when VanSchoote was injured, they quickly mobilized to pressure the city to fix the seam.

Eleven days after VanSchoote crashed, then-Bike East Bay Advocacy Director Dave Campbell emailed Sarah Fine, an OakDOT staffer in charge of the city’s paving programs, asking for an urgent fix.

Highlighting the crash and the possibility of others to come, Campbell informed Fine that the area “where the bike lane ends and sharrows start, points bicyclists into the raised shoulder area on the far side of the intersection, rather than reorienting them toward the travel lane where the sharrow is located.” This configuration, according to Campbell, was leading cyclists like VanSchoote to run into the “rather large raised lip and gutter” in the shoulder of the bike lane.

About six hours after Campbell emailed Fine, OakDOT engineers started moving on the project, which they estimated would cost about $5,000 to fix.

Around the same time, Wlad Wlassowsky, another OakDOT staffer, asked the city’s Public Works Department to place a “rough road” sign in the area that could warn bicyclists to slow down. A public works supervisor named Jamie Ramey agreed and noted the city knew the pavement at this location “has been uneven here since at least 2014.”

According to Bike East Bay advocacy director Robert Prinz, the road obstruction that caused VanSchoote’s fall may have resulted from a paving project “screwup.”

A review of city records and other information shows that the “raised lip and gutter” that allegedly caused the crash may have been created during paving work the city completed more than a decade ago. The lip can be seen at the crash site as far back as 2011, based on a review of Google Maps imagery. Paving work carried out around that time, combined with years of wear and tear, could have created the “lip” in the road that VanSchoote ran over, causing him to fall.

“Places where a concrete roadway meets an asphalt surface, like at gutters or bus pads, can result in gaps or ridges over time as the materials age and wear differently,” said Prinz.

In June 2022, the city published emails and other records about the broken stretch of roadway on its website in response to a Public Records Act request from an unknown party. The records included conversations between OakDOT staff and local bike advocates who were monitoring the road conditions on MacArthur Boulevard in the days and weeks after the incident.

In one of the email conversations, Wlassowsky of OakDOT stated there was paving completed near the crash location sometime between January and April 2020 but that it “stopped short of the intersection at the bridge that crosses I-580.” This paving was completed on March 5, 2020, according to city records. He also said in that email that the city was “aware of at least 2‐3 recent crashes” in the area.

The spot where VanSchoote crashed was about 8 feet from where the March 2020 paving job ended. It is not clear from city records why the repaving of the road ended where it did instead of continuing on MacArthur toward Lake Merritt.

The “raised lip and gutter” that allegedly caused the crash appears can be seen at the crash site as far back as 2011, based on a review of Google Maps imagery. Paving work carried out around that time, combined with years of environmental degradation and public use, could have created the “lip” in the road that VanSchoote ran over, causing him to fall, according to Robert Prinz.

After reviewing the same city records about the spot on MacArthur where the crash happened, Prinz told us, “places where a concrete roadway meets an asphalt surface, like at gutters or bus pads, can result in gaps or ridges over time as the materials age and wear differently.”

Jenn Guitart, executive director at the transportation advocacy nonprofit TransForm, was another person who reached out to the city after VanSchoote’s crash. She told them that the seam on the road was dangerous, but the city’s decision to build a new bike lane that led people into it, like a funnel, made it even worse. She went to the location in the days after the collision to take pictures and videos.

“[OakDOT] put in this new bike lane but didn’t think about what would happen after the bike lane ended. The stripes guide you in the direction [of the ridge], and it’s confusing because it still looks like two stripes. The stripe of the road and the dangerous ridge that looks like a stripe,” she said. “If you’re following the shadows, or it’s dark, and you try to move from the bike lane into the shared road, you’re going to hit the curb, and you’re going to flip.”

According to Guitart, OakDOT was not paying attention to the problem or didn’t understand the issue when they first attempted to fix it after the crash and after bike advocates emailed the department about it. On or around May 1, OakDOT paved the area for a second time, but they paved a different problem area on the road, a cross-through gash at the beginning of the shared bike and car lane on MacArthur, instead of the longitudinal ridge that caused VanSchoote’s crash.

“This was so egregious. I’ve never seen anything so much of a death trap,” she said about the road conditions that caused VanSchoote to fall.

The exact conditions Guitart describes here—a brand new bike lane leading directly to a dangerous, misaligned, and visually confusing older shared bike-and-car road — turned out to be in place for only a little over 10 weeks. May 18, OakDOT finally got around to repaving the ridge that caused VanSchoote’s crash, according to emails between OakDOT and Guitart that The Oaklandside reviewed.

This is the road as it looks like on Dec. 4, 2023. The next paving scheduled at this location is in 2026. Credit: Amir Aziz

Guitart told us that VanSchoote’s friends heard from other people who fell at the same location and suffered broken ribs but did not go to the hospital because they were worried about contracting COVID.

Maintaining Oakland roads is a complex and constant problem. The city has acknowledged that it was decades behind in road infrastructure maintenance due to historical political negligence and poor funding. Low staffing and funding issues have forced Oakland city departments in charge of the streets—public works to transportation—to delay critical and general repairs.

In the last few years, Oakland has gone through the most extensive paving upgrades in the city’s history. From June 2019 to June 2022, the city paved 121.2 miles of streets, most of them local roads that were in terrible shape. This was a greater number of miles paved than what the city accomplished from 2010 to 2019. Oakland is in the middle of a new five-year paving plan to fix even more streets.

Prinz said he also rode his bike on MacArthur before and after the city’s paving projects in the Spring of 2020 and that it was clear the repaving ultimately made it easier and safer to ride. He said he sympathized with the city because it’s so big and needs to fix a vast number of old and crumbling roads to ensure each location is safe.

“It can be hard to know what to prioritize, as none of these locations are on the high injury network map despite the crashes,” Prinz said. “Figuring out how to expedite the paving plan altogether is the key, delivered alongside safety design upgrades since the next crash could be just about anywhere.”