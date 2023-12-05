We’ve rounded up some holiday markets and concerts this week to get you in the spirit, alongside one non-holiday event, the AfroComicCon International Film Fest, where attendees can check out works by up-and-coming filmmakers and hear from them in person at the screenings.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

AfroComicCon International Film Fest

Cosplay enthusiasts can enjoy the AfroComicCon International Film Fest. Credit: Tiu Times Media

The comedic web series Sirius Lee by Oakland writer and producer Theo Hollingsworth is just one of many Afro-centric film projects that will be screened this weekend at Regal Jack London Cinema as part of the AfroComicCon International Film Fest. The lineup includes everything from documentaries to spine-tingling horror, mind-bending sci-fi, visually stunning animation, enchanting fantasy, and impactful “social justice journeys.” Get ready to see Jack London Square and surrounding neighborhoods filled with the vibrant energy of filmmakers, musicians, and cosplay enthusiasts.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., $10-$15, 100 Washington St.

Restore Oakland’s 3rd annual holiday market

This year’s Restore Oakland holiday market features BIPOC small businesses. Credit: Brooke Anderson

Restore Oakland in Fruitvale is hosting a holiday market just in time to get goodies for your loved ones. The market will feature 10 different Black and brown small businesses, including graphic art by Dignidad Rebelde Art, handcrafted dog collars by Wiggle and Woof, Nekosaan ceramics, and many other handmade items. Plus, food and drink will be provided by the Southern cuisine pop-up, Comfort Collective.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, 1419 34th Ave.

21st annual Montclair Village Holiday Stroll

A scene from the annual Montlair Village Holiday Stroll. Credit: courtesy

Over 40 establishments at Montclair Village will offer discount promotions, giveaways, and other goodies as part of the 21st annual Montclair Village Holiday Stroll. The event is “designed to bring people together, to support the community-connected and small businesses, community groups, artists, and Oakland schools.” In addition to patronizing local businesses in the area, visitors will have a chance to participate in a game area hosted by the Oakland Spiders ultimate disc team, see live performances by local youth and school groups including Colla Voce (Head Royce’s choral ensemble), Edna Brewer Jazz Band, GleeBA (Temple Beth Abraham’s children’s choir), Jazz Education Ensemble, Montera Middle School Band, Pacific Boychoir Academy, Piedmont Troubadours, Skyline High Jazz Band, Skyline High Orchestra, and others, get professional “Winter Wonderland” photos taken with Santa by Leah Marie Studio, and more.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1980 Mountain Blvd.

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir free concert

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir has been a local staple since the 1980s. Credit: courtesy

The Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, an Oakland staple since 1986 comprising singers of all ages and ethnic backgrounds, will perform a free show at the Resurrection Oakland Church. The century-old church is known for its stunning stained-glass dome, restored in 2021 by stained-glass conservator Ariana Makau. A small reception at the Oakland Ballroom will follow the concert, where guests can enjoy a slice of pie from Edith’s, a cup of Farley’s Coffee, and music from the Breshears String Quartet. Attendees are asked to bring a canned good to add to the Alameda County Food Bank barrels at the entrance.

Friday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, 1701 Franklin St.

Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concerts

The Oakland Gay Men Chorus gives voice through song to a community where everyone matters. Credit: courtesy

Since 1999, the Oakland Gay Men’s Chorus has spread cheer with its harmonies at events all over the Bay. The chorus will perform two shows this weekend, one on Friday at Montclair Presbyterian Church and another on Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Get ready to listen to holiday classics like The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Deck the Halls.

Friday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, 4 p.m., get tickets online