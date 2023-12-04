Despite being tucked away in the backyard of an East Oakland house, the Oakland Don’t Play store is hard to miss.

A large yellow banner on Rudsdale Avenue reads, “If the gate’s open, we’re open! Fresh Oakland drip sold here!”

Two murals flank a cobalt blue shipping container that houses Oakland Don’t Play’s brick-and-mortar shop. One displays the multicolored “Oakland Don’t Play That!” logo. The other exhibits Oakland-inspired motifs, including downtown’s skyline, signs for Interstates 580 and 880, the city’s tree logo, and the clenched fist symbolic of the Black Panther Party.

Inside the shipping container, the walls are lined with T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, hats, tracksuits, socks, and other apparel. Some eye-catching launches include the OAL Collection—merch for Oakland Tech, Skyline, Castlemont, and other public high schools—and the Old Town Eats collection, which pays homage to Oakland’s shuttered restaurants, such as Mexicali Rose, Neldam’s, and Doggie Diner.

A sign hangs outside of Oakland Don’t Play, a streetwear brand created by Shauncy “Salt” Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz

Operating out of her backyard, Shauncy “Salt” Jackson is the founder, owner, and creative director of Oakland Don’t Play. The streetwear brand’s mission is to show off Oaklanders’ pride in the face of racism, gentrification, and negative media coverage. Jackson launched her clothing brand in response to racist incidents in Oakland and across the U.S., including an attempt by the “Proud Boys” to gather at a downtown Oakland bar in 2020 and the notorious “Barbecue Becky” incident of April 2018 in which a white woman harassed a Black family barbecuing at Lake Merritt by calling the police on them.

“Oakland was starting to get crazy, and that type of stuff don’t happen here,” Jackson said. “I was looking for a way to voice like, this is not cool. We don’t play that.”

Born and raised in The Town, Jackson said she’s “as Oakland as they get.” She attended Prescott and Horace Mann elementary schools, Frick Middle School, and Skyline High School. She briefly studied at San Jose State University but ended up finishing her education at DeVry University in San Jose, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s in program management.

As it turns out, Oakland Don’t Play is Jackson’s side job. A self-described “techie,” she’s also a full-time technical program manager at Salesforce. Previously, she was a vintage clothing reseller, which is where her love for fashion and streetwear originated.

“I would thrift because I loved finding cool stuff and selling it, but with the measurements and the sizing, it became more intricate than I wanted it to be,” she said. “I just wanted to buy and sell.”

While vacationing in New Orleans during the Fourth of July weekend in 2020, Jackson’s family stayed at an Airbnb that, to her surprise, used “1776” as the entrance code.

“I get it, but in 1776, my people were still enslaved. And I was just frustrated with the state of the world,” she said. Thus, Oakland Don’t Play “was like my protest, in a way.”

In New Orleans, Jackson started to sketch out ideas for a T-shirt design that would serve as the brand’s first launch. On the back of the shirt was a depiction of “Barbecue Becky,” a swastika, the Confederate flag, and the Ku Klux Klan’s white hoods, all in the sights of a rifle, while the front showed the Pan-African-colored “Oakland Don’t Play That!” logo. She commissioned Paul Pugh, a graphic designer and one of her best friends from high school, to create the design.

Two months later, Jackson debuted her clothing line and marketed it on Instagram and her website. Orders for T-shirts, pullover sweaters, and zip-up jackets exploded, she said.

“We were what the town needed—what the world needed, it seemed. People all throughout the Bay Area bought it,” said Jackson.

After running her online store and selling almost every weekend at pop-up markets for two years, Jackson opened Oakland Don’t Play’s physical store last year on Juneteenth.

Dealing with grief alongside success

Shauncy “Salt” Jackson organizes T-shirts inside her shop on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz

Before her clothing brand took off, Jackson experienced her fair share of hardships. In 2019, her husband died in a crash while riding an all-terrain vehicle near their home. At the time, their son, now age 5, was just 18 months old.

“It was a bit tough in the beginning, trying to figure it out … being a single Black woman starting this business in the middle of Oakland, in the middle of the pandemic, and still persevering,” Jackson said.

Designing streetwear was not just a creative outlet for her activism—it also gave her a renewed sense of purpose after losing her husband.

“With depression, you need something to break you out of it. And that’s what Oakland Don’t Play was. It gave me a reason to live again,” she said.

As a family-owned business, Jackson often gets help from her mother, who picks up her son from school and drops off packages at the post office while Jackson is at her day job in San Francisco. Whenever she hosts community events in her backyard, her cousin works as a security guard. On her store’s website, you can find many of Jackson’s family and friends modeling clothing.

“I can’t sit up here and front—I do have a solid team,” she said. “Everyone fills in wherever they can. I definitely show my appreciation and let them know, like, please stay down because it’s gonna be big. That’s the goal.”

Jackson also envisions expanding her philanthropic efforts. Over the past three years, she’s given back to her East Oakland neighborhood through annual back-to-school backpack giveaways, Easter egg hunts, Halloween parties, and Juneteenth celebrations in her backyard. In the near future, she plans to host a holiday market, a holiday-themed game night, and a day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Six months ago, the I.R.S. formally recognized Oakland Don’t Play Inc. as a nonprofit organization, separate from the Oakland Don’t Play clothing brand.

Shauncy “Salt” Jackson poses in front of a mural outside of her store, Oakland Don’t Play, on Nov. 30, 2023. Credit: Amir Aziz

Jackson also recently earned $1,500 from the Activate Oakland event sponsorship program, making her one of 38 recipients of grants for activities that support Oakland’s small businesses and arts and culture community. She said she plans to use the funding to continue her Oakland Don’t Play Game Night Series.

“When I got it, I was just like, ‘Wow! The city really recognizes the work that we’re doing,’” she said. “I always say the goal of Oakland Don’t Play is really to be a community space. And selling the clothing is more like the funding to be able to do this stuff for the community.”

Beyond her streetwear brand, Jackson wants to be remembered for helping and empowering others.

“Being a fashion designer and having celebrities wearing my stuff is cool, too, but I would much rather be an Oakland legend,” she said. “Giving back is what truly makes me really happy because I’m a product of this environment.”

Oakland Don’t Play, 1189 79th Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Cash not accepted.