Sugar Pie DeSanto … Tower of Power … Tony! Toni! Toné! … Hieroglyphics … Fantastic Negrito. The list of musical artists over the decades who’ve called Oakland home and helped to shape the sound of the East Bay could go on … and on … and on.

Join The Oaklandside this Thursday night at the New Parkway Theater for our latest Culture Makers event, where we’ll be honoring this history and diving into a conversation about the current state of Oakland’s vibrant music scene.

We’ve invited some exciting guests to help us explore the topic: local hip-hop artist and producer Kevin Allen, the acclaimed DJ Lady Ryan, and Billy Joe Agan, the co-owner of two beloved Oakland live-music venues, Eli’s Mile High Club and Thee Stork Club. We’ll dig into the stories that have shaped their distinctive paths and influenced their unique contributions to Oakland’s diverse tapestry of music and nightlife culture.

As usual (and appropriately), we’ll also bring you an exclusive live and intimate musical performance—this time, courtesy of local hip-hop artist and Grand Nationxl collective member, Mani Draper.

The show will be moderated by The Oaklandside’s arts and community reporter, Azucena Rasilla.

Tickets are going quickly, so purchase them here while you can. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s more about our guests:

Kevin Allen

Photo: courtesy of Kevin Allen

Formerly Erk Tha Jerk, Allen hails from East Oakland and North Richmond, and is widely known for the melodic hit singles “Hands Up” and “Right Here” during his time as a hip-hop artist coming up during the height of the Bay Area’s Hyphy Era in the mid-to-late 2000s. During the mid-2010s he made the transition from Erk the hip-hop artist to Kevin Allen the hip-hop artist, producer, video director, talent developer, marketing and brand manager, and critically acclaimed photographer. In 2019, Allen founded the hip-hop collective and production company Grand Nationxl, which released six projects as a collective in 2020 including Allen’s own EP, Heroes Eventually Die. Over the past five years, his photography has appeared on billboards and album covers, and in 2021 was used in Essence Magazine for a spread about Black Girls Greenhouse in West Oakland.

Lady Ryan

Photo: courtesy of Lady Ryan

Lady Ryan is a Bay Area favorite, bringing a deep range and knowledge of multiple music genres—balanced with just the right touch of nostalgia—to her DJ sets, which inspire a sense of safety, joy, and belonging on Bay Area dancefloors. Her passion for music can be heard throughout the Bay Area and beyond at Warriors games, at her celebrated “Soulovely” or “Sweet Spot” parties, and on the airwaves of 91.7 KALM in San Francisco. Lady Ryan has played and opened up for artists such as Diana Ross, George Clinton, Erykah Badu, Journey, Indigo Girls, and Anderson Paak.

Billy Joe Agan

Photo: courtesy of Billy Joe Agan

Agan has made his mark on the local music scene not as a peformer but as a bar consultant and the co-owner of two venerable local live-music venues—Eli’s Mile High Club and Thee Stork Club—which his company purchased and revamped. A fine dining industry veteran of two decades, Billy has also organized underground music festivals in Oakland, Los Angeles, and New York City.

Armani Jackson aka Mani Draper

Photo: courtesy of Mani Draper

The Richmond-born rapper and producer is a founding member of the art collective Grand Nationxl. He’s released a slew of albums since his debut LP Last Marauder in 2016, including two full-length albums in 2023—a solo project, 33, and Every Blue Moon, a co-release with fellow Grand Nationxl member Kevin Allen. But Draper’s music only tells part of his creative story; Writing and producing original shows is his true passion. From his podcast Meet The Brave to collaborations with the likes of Adidas, Mamadog Studios, and 510 Media, Draper is following in the footsteps of multi-platform artists like Lena Waithe, Donald Glover, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Oaklandside Culture Makers is a quarterly series of live events launched in March 2022 by The Oaklandside, Oakland’s nonprofit newsroom. We’d like to thank our sponsors Tidewater Capital and Oakland Central for their support.