It’s all but certain that the Athletics are leaving Oakland for Las Vegas. However, the city will have a baseball team to root for starting next year.

A consortium of Oakland fans and community leaders announced Tuesday the creation of the Oakland Ballers, a new team that promises to stay in Oakland. Also called the B’s, the team hopes to play its first season next year at Laney College’s baseball field. The Ballers will compete in the Pioneer Baseball League, a professional minor league that was founded in 1939.

Ballers co-founders Paul Freedman and Bryan Carmel said they’re pouring resources into the team with plans to thrill fans and win games. According to a press release, they’ve recruited Don Wakamatsu as their executive vice president of baseball operations. Wakamatsu is a former professional baseball player who went on to become the first Asian-American manager in MLB history with the Seattle Mariners. Micah Franklin has also agreed to join as the team’s manager. Franklin has worked as a professional baseball player and scout for 17 years. Ray King will be the Ballers’ pitching coach, bringing major league pitching and coaching experience.

“I strongly believe that the real value of a sports team is in its relationship to the community it serves,” said Freedman. “Baseball is a sport with deep roots in this country and a rich legacy in the East Bay. That could never be owned by one person. That’s why with the Oakland B’s we intend to build a team committed to honoring that legacy and our community.”

“Like all sports fans, Paul and I love underdog stories, and what could be a better one than bringing pro baseball back to The Town?” said Carmel. “We refuse to let the departure of one team be the final chapter in Oakland’s baseball legacy. That’s why we’re coming together to steal baseball back for Oakland.”

Freedman and Carmel say they’ve already raised $2 million in seed funding. Their announcement today follows months of community outreach among Oakland sports fans and community leaders.

“Oakland baseball has been part of our DNA for a long time, and our fanbase is truly unique and genuine,” said Jorge Leon, president of the Oakland 68’s, a fan group that has opposed the A’s efforts to relocate. “A lot of ownerships have taken for granted the fans and have tried to take baseball away from us but this year we organized a movement that got the attention of an entire nation. Now, we’re here with the Oakland Ballers to take baseball back for our community, fans and for the town.”

The Pioneer Baseball League’s 12 teams are based in Montana (Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, and Kalispell), Idaho (Boise and Idaho Falls), Utah (Ogden), and Colorado (Grand Junction, Fort Collins, and Colorado Springs).

“I am so excited to usher in the next chapter of the Pioneer League’s future with our expansion to Oakland, California,” said Pioneer Baseball League President Mike Shapiro in a press release. “Launching our first club in Oakland underscores the PBL’s spirit of innovation and commitment to providing the very best fan and player development experiences. The richly diverse Oakland community, with its historic baseball heritage, is a perfect first step for the PBL’s expansion beyond its foundational roots in the Mountain West states.”

Freedman, Carmel, and other Oaklanders behind the launch of the team plan to announce more details at a press conference later today.