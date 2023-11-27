Folks might be familiar with Chef Yann’s Afro-French dining experiences from his time hosting summer waterfront brunch and dinner events at One Broadway in Jack London Square. Now the chef brings his bold, crowd-pleasing cuisine to Old Oakland supper club Binny’s for dinner Saturday to Monday, for the winter season. Chef Yann at Binny’s, 532 8th St. (between Washington and Clay streets), Oakland

Growing dumpling chain Dumpling Hours, with a popular location in Walnut Creek, has reanimated the former Rolling Dunes brick and stone space in Oakland’s Lakeshore neighborhood. On offer are steamed, boiled and pan-fried dumplings, xiaolongbao, noodles, soups, sides and appetizers. The restaurant has had an enthusiastic welcome to the neighborhood so far, with crowds clustering at peak hours. Dumpling Hours, 3331 Lakeshore Ave. (between Mandana and Lake Park), Oakland

Former Rockridge gastropub The Golden Squirrel has, as promised, undergone a complete revamp, and has reopened as Afghan-inflected Saffron Kitchen Restaurant & Bar. The refreshed and repainted space features a roomy, full bar and white tablecloth dining. There is also an enclosed outdoor patio for enjoying the menu of Mediterranean and Afghan specialties — savory soups, samosas, stews, meat shish kabobs and chops, mantu, aushak and heaping vegetarian entrees. The beverage menu includes a range of flavorful cocktails, wines, mocktails and lassis. Saffron Kitchen Restaurant & Bar, 5940 College Ave. (at Harwood Avenue), Oakland