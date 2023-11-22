Long before he led the Oakland Police Department, LeRonne Armstrong played high school basketball at a small public school in the West Oakland flatlands.

Now, after a 27-year career in law enforcement—one he’s not quite ready to give up—he’s coaching at a private school in the East Oakland hills.

The newest assistant on Bishop O’Dowd Head Coach Lou Richie’s staff, Coach Armstrong focuses on player development and performance analytics. The job allows him to mentor kids and teach a sport that changed his life.

Armstrong grew up in the Lower Bottoms neighborhood of West Oakland, which is on the polar opposite side of town from the O’Dowd campus. He attended Prescott Elementary, Marcus Foster Middle School, and McClymonds High School.

Armstrong said his childhood neighborhood was “challenging.” Drugs and gangs were prevalent, but so were Black Panthers advocating for justice and speaking out against police brutality. Few people he grew up with went off to college, but basketball made higher education a possibility for him. Though Armstrong made it to the Division 1 collegiate level playing for Sacramento State, he said his time at McClymonds was the best experience he had in sports.

Nicknamed “The School of Champions” for a run of dominance in the Bay Area’s legendary Tournament of Champions, McClymonds is a historically Black school that is over 100 years old. It has long been under-resourced, and OUSD’s financial and administrative problems over the past two decades have led to chronic under-enrollment.

To make matters worse, lead was found in the drinking water in 2017, and then the toxic chemical trichloroethylene was found in the groundwater underneath the campus in 2021.

The Mack Family, as the school’s students, parents, staff, and alumni call themselves, have always been underdogs. But there have also always been big expectations for student athletes at the small school, especially when it comes to basketball. Notable alumni include the winningest NBA player and first Black NBA head coach, Bill Russell, the first Black MLB coach, Frank Robinson, and the man who invented free agency in professional sports, Curt Flood.

Armstrong lovingly describes the Mack Family as a small but mighty community. “We support each other,” he said.

He fondly remembers playing in the “Orange Dome,” Mack’s claustrophobic, windowless gymnasium. The walls were covered with championship banners.

“There was always a ruckus crowd,” Armstrong told The Oaklandside. “You could feel people’s voices.”

Alumni often attend games, reminding players of the rich heritage they’re representing. “You always knew the history.”

Armstrong said that playing at Mack taught him the value of hard work, resilience, and staying focused on the task at hand. “My experience there helped build the person I am today.”

He also praised McClymonds’ coaches, who do their best to maximize kids’ potential.

After graduating from McClymonds in 1990, Armstrong played at Monterey Peninsula College for two years before accepting a scholarship to Sacramento State.

While starring for the Hornets, Armstrong majored in criminal justice. Though he cherished the experience of competing at the college level, he said his ultimate goal was to make a positive impact on his childhood community.

“It was always my goal to come back to Oakland,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong takes notes during a game at Bishop O’Dowd. Credit: Tony Daquipa

After four years with the Alameda County Probation Department, Armstrong joined the Oakland Police Department in 1999 and worked his way up from patrol to police chief. He was fired by Mayor Sheng Thao in February 2023 after investigators faulted him for failing to uphold the department’s disciplinary process—an allegation Armstrong has vigorously objected to. An independent arbitrator mostly sided with Armstrong earlier this year.

Though Armstrong filed a legal claim against the city in August, and more recently reapplied for his old job, he said he is busy right now preparing for O’Dowd’s upcoming basketball season.

When he was a police officer, Armstrong was involved in the Oakland Police Athletic League, helping to organize free clinics for youth. Along with Officer Jumaal Hill, he helped start the Oakland PAL Amateur Athletic Union team that traveled and competed in tournaments. “We wanted to create the only program that was completely free,” he said.

Last season, three Oakland PAL alumni helped lead Oakland High to its first state title in boys basketball.

“Coaching was always something I was interested in,” said Armstrong, citing his desire to have a positive influence on student athletes from Oakland.

A world away from the Lower Bottoms, O’Dowd is one of the winningest programs in state history. Back when he played for McClymonds, Armstrong considered the Dragons to be the most disciplined team in the Town. “O’Dowd was the team you wanted to face,” he said.

Last year, the school opened up a new $40 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility, which features a top-notch sports training center and a 1,300-plus capacity gymnasium.

For Armstrong, the contrast from his own high school experience is notable. “It’s different,” he said. “It shows you that resources matter. Resources open up opportunity.”

His three children graduated from O’Dowd, but he still returns to McClymonds to speak to the students there. When asked which school has the better basketball legacy, he said, “Mack for sure. Mack is always better.”

On Thanksgiving weekend, O’Dowd will host its second annual Thanksgiving Showcase, which includes several games over two days. The Dragons will play Beverly Hills on Friday, November Did 24, and then Oakland High on Saturday, November 25. Oakland Tech will face Grant (Sacramento) on Friday, and Moreau Catholic (Hayward) on Saturday.