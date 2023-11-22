Horn Barbecue (temporary)

In a dramatic Thanksgiving week turn of events, Horn Barbecue was first vandalized — an act owner and chef Matt Horn condemned on social media as “cowardly” — and then, two days later, a fire of unknown origin tore through the West Oakland property. Horn Barbecue, first opened in 2020, has won acclaim for its take on Texas-style barbeque, and is a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant for 2023. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the building was red-tagged by Oakland officials, meaning no one is allowed to enter due to structural concerns and a temporary closure at least until significant repairs can be made. “Despite the emptiness I feel, I am reminded of the greater challenges and hardships faced by many around us,” Horn wrote in a post on his Instagram account on the day of the fire. “This perspective not only fuels my resolve but also reinforces the importance of our mission. Our commitment to Horn Barbecue and to Oakland is unbreakable. We will not be swayed by adversity.” Horn Barbecue is at 2534 Mandela Pkway in Oakland and is temporarily closed due to a fire.

Ly-Luck Restaurant

Ly-Luck has closed after four decades of service, leaving fans in the Dimond District and around the East Bay bereft of an old-school Chinese restaurant and neighborhood favorite. One early Yelp reviewer put it like this: “Ly Luck has become my favorite Chinese restaurant in Oakland … heck, it is my favorite Chinese restaurant in the Bay Area. I will go one step further: Ly Luck is just my favorite Chinese restaurant period.” Since 1983, and across several iterations of ownership, customers enjoyed the restaurant’s easy parking, friendly service, and budget-friendly, heaping portions of lo mein, chow fun, moo-shu pork and other traditional favorites. The current owners have decided to retire and have closed the restaurant for good. Ly-Luck Restaurant was at 3537 Fruitvale Ave. in Oakland.

Rendez-Vous Cafe Bistro Albany

For 16 years, Albany’s Rendez-Vous was a Solano Avenue keystone bistro, a quaint French go-to for charming lunches, dinners and brunch fare, serving inviting favorites from croques monsieur to coq au vin. Owner Laurent Mais has sold the space to Richmond’s Brezo team, with an opening planned in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the last day of service for Rendez-Vous was Sunday, Nov. 19. Rendez-Vous Cafe Bistro was at 1111 Solano Ave. in Albany.

Simply Greek Oakland

After 21 years in Oakland, Simply Greek on Piedmont Avenue has closed. “Our lease has expired and after repeated negotiations, we were unable to come to an agreement as to how to proceed without causing financial hardship,” said a social media announcement, adding that the team served more than 1.3 million gyros during its two-plus decades on Piedmont. “We’ve loved being a part of your celebrations, your office gatherings, your nights out! Steadfast customers and dear employees became friends and family. What began as a small family dream in a little space on a vibrant street, grew into a place that welcomed thousands of people over the years … We will truly miss you all.” The location was predeceased by two other Simply Greeks, one in Berkeley on Shattuck Avenue which operated from 2012-2018, and Simply Greek Pleasanton which closed after 15 years in 2021. Simply Greek Oakland was at 4060 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland.