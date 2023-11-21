If you’re looking for a respite from family gatherings this holiday, look no further than the events we highlight this week.

Don’t forget that the city’s “Five After Five” program, where you can park at the Franklin Plaza Parking Garage on 19th Street for a flat rate of $5 after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends, will last through at least the holiday season.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if you want to promote something on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Last call at Ale Industries

Ale Industries in Fruitvale has ceased production of its beers. Credit: courtesy of Ale Industries

On Nov. 7, Ale Industries in Fruitvale announced it would be closing after 15 years in the brewing business, citing a 50% rent increase, “soaring costs of business across the board,” and the rise in crime as reasons for the closure. The brewery has ceased production and is selling what’s left of its inventory. You have through the end of this month to stop by and enjoy a cold glass of their famous Cherry Kush, Fruitvale Grind, and La Niña Fresa brews.

Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., 3096 E10th St.

Cohen Bray House tours

The Cohen Bray House still has all of its original furnishings. Credit: Amir Aziz

The descendants of the Cohen Bray House in Fruitvale, one of Oakland’s last grand Victorian homes, have slowly been restoring the 141-year-old home to its original state. Built in 1882, it belonged to two prominent Gold Rush-era families, the Cohens, and the Brays. It was designated an Oakland Historic Landmark in 1975 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home is now a museum where the family and volunteers host private tours, tea, and holiday parties. There are even occasional paranormal investigations at the home, which is thought by some to be haunted.

Every fourth Sunday of the month, $10-$25, Cohen Bray House, 1440 29th Ave.

Glowfari at the Oakland Zoo

Glowfari at the Oakland Zoo will be open through Dec. 23. Credit: Oakland Zoo

The zoo’s popular lantern festival features large illuminated animal structures throughout the park to celebrate biodiversity and the zoo’s commitment to conservation. New themes this year include the forests of North America (mountain lions and wolves), the Arctic (puffins and polar bears), and rarely-seen sea creatures of the deep ocean. Stroll through the “swamp,” and you may also encounter alligators and other animals of the Bayou. Santa will also be hanging on in the children’s ride area every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in November and every night in December through the 23rd.

Nov. 18 through Dec. 28, with some exceptions. Check the website for the full schedule and hours, $22-$26 (members get 10% off)

High Street Coalition trash pick-up

Volunteer members of the High Street Coalition during a recent trash pick-up. Credit: Amir Aziz

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, neighbors and other volunteers with the High Street Coalition gather at the Walgreens parking lot on High Street to get the supplies needed to walk the surrounding neighborhoods and pick up trash. You can join other volunteers, bring a friend, or do it alone. All the garbage collected and bagged gets taken away and disposed of by Oakland Public Works.

Every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month, 8:30 a.m., 3434 High St.

Latin and R&B nights at Elbo Room

Elbo Room in Jack London has both DJ nights and live music. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Elbom Room in Jack London quietly reopened in September under the helm of two Oakland childhood friends. The downstairs area has DJ nights every Friday and Saturday, while the upstairs remains a live music venue. DJ BlackWoman will spin hip-hop and R&B this weekend, and DJ Octopus will spin Latin sounds on Saturday night. Don’t forget to check out some specialty cocktails named after famous jams, like the Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” (Four Roses Bourbon, St. George Spiced Pear, pineapple puree, and lemon juice.)

Sunday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 311 Broadway