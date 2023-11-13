Find your umbrella, check your tires, and rake out your storm drains: Oakland is about to get its first big winter rain.

The National Weather Service is forecasting on-and-off showers through Saturday, thanks to a low-pressure system originating from the Gulf of Alaska.

The first bout of rain is expected to roll in Monday evening and last through Tuesday morning. After a short pause Tuesday, expect heavier showers starting Wednesday night and possible thunderstorms into early Thursday morning.

Morning Update -👀 Where's the storm now? 🛰 See the swirl of clouds west of CA/OR border? That's the developing storm system. #cawx pic.twitter.com/ipxxdKdQJo — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

The NWS is expecting modest rainfall amounts between half an inch and 1 inch over the next week, with conditions expected to dry out on Sunday, but it’s warning that some minor nuisance flooding may occur, especially when the storm picks up midweek. If you encounter a flooded roadway, you’re advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”

“This is a middle-of-the-road type storm,” NWS meteorologist Matt Mehle said. The Bay Area usually gets its first winter storms in late October to November. “I keep putting in perspective last year, because that’s fresh in people’s minds. This is not anywhere close.”

Forecast update: The expected rain totals have decreased. Here's the latest accumulation map for the week: pic.twitter.com/HYGDCkdbYf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2023

Expect breezy conditions in the Oakland Hills, where wind speeds may reach up to 20 mph. Daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-to-high 60s; overnight lows are expected to remain in the upper 40s and 50s.

A light first rainstorm doesn’t necessarily mean that the rest of the season will be mild. Climate scientists in June declared the arrival of El Niño, a climate phenomenon that refers to warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures and is linked to increased rainfall across the West Coast.