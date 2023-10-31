It’s that time of year when it starts getting dark quite early. Don’t forget that clocks will fall back by an hour on Sunday, Nov. 5. No need to be out after dark if you don’t want to; we’ve included three events this week that take place bright and early.

But, if you are heading to downtown Oakland, starting today and through the holiday season, the City of Oakland kicked off the Five After Five program which allows workers and visitors to park at the Franklin Plaza Parking Garage located at 19th Street and Franklin Street for a flat rate of $5 on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Occupy Wall Street: Legacies for Labor, Culture, and American Democracy

Journalist, author, and co-founding editor of The Occupied Wall Street Journal, Michael Levitin, is coming to Clio’s Books to discuss his latest, Generation Occupy. In it, Levitin writes about Occupy Wall Street’s lasting historical impacts, how it shaped socio-political movements across the country, and placed social, economic, environmental, and racial justice at the forefront for a new generation of activists.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, Clio’s, 353 Grand Ave.

Paint the Town

Members and volunteers of the Oakland Urban Farming Project cleaning up the Gravity Garden. Credit: Rajiv Thairani

During the pandemic, neighbors in Oakland’s Cleveland Heights and Ivy Hill neighborhoods banded together to turn an empty hillside tagged with a blight notice into a community garden. The success was such that their idea became the Oakland Urban Farming Project. In the years since starting the Gravity Garden, the group has also launched an annual pumpkin patch, a community pantry to help neighbors who are food insecure, and started other projects to help unhoused residents. This weekend, the group is inviting the community to stop by and help them paint a mural. Materials and pizza will be provided. Bring your creativity and clothing that you’re okay with getting paint on.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free to attend, 7th Avenue between Booker and Ivy Drive (behind Dave’s Liquor & Grocery)

Luna Mexicana at the Paramount

Landes Dixon, top, and Jazmine Quezada perform in Luna Mexicana at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, CA. Credit: John Hefti

Now in its sixth year, the Oakland Ballet’s Luna Mexicana has become a yearly tradition celebrating Día de los Muertos and kicking off the ballet’s season. Expect an exciting choreography by the ballet’s Artistic Director Graham Lustig, colorful costumes, ofrendas, live music by Mariachi Mexicanisimo, and the return of Viva la Vida, a ballet inspired by the life and legacy of Frida Kahlo, co-choreographed by Martín Romero of the Hayward-based company Ballet Folklórico Mexico Danza and Graham Lustig.

Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m., see website for ticket pricing, Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway

Stephen Sanchez at the Fox Theatre

Sacramento pop crooner sensation Stephen Sanchez will perform at the Fox Theater.

Sacramento pop crooner Stephen Sanchez gained notoriety on TikTok when he posted a cover of Cage the Elephant’s Cigarette Daydreams. His vocals and signature ’60s nostalgia drew the attention of musical legends Elton John and Lionel Richie. Sanchez performed with the former at Glastonbury and flew to France to perform his breakout hit Until I Found You at the wedding of Richie’s daughter Sofia and record executive Elliot Grainge. This weekend, Sanchez makes his Oakland debut after releasing his debut album, Angel Face, in September.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $29.50 to $45,1807 Telegraph Ave.

EOYDC’s 19th Annual Golf Tournament

Participants from last year’s EOYDC golf tournament.

Golf for a cause next week at this annual fundraiser for the East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC), which serves over 1,000 local children each year through its afterschool and summer programs. The ticket price includes a gourmet breakfast, lunch, and dinner and access to the tournament, which will feature a bartender at every hole.

Monday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m., $150-$700, Sequoyah Country Club, 4550 Heafey Rd.