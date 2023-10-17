There’s a lot to do this weekend—from enjoying a pizza and live music to checking out a new East Oakland exhibit on the deep history of International Boulevard (formerly East 14th), and more. Next weekend, we’ll return with an all-Halloween roundup of events for kids and adults alike.

Live music and trivia at Drake’s Dealership

Drake’s Dealership is known for its refreshing beer and tasty food, but those are only some of the restaurant’s offerings. Different DJs take over the patio every Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Check out this month’s calendar to see which DJs will be behind the turntables and when. There’s also trivia every first and third Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., 2325 Broadway

Juvenile w/Mannie Fresh at the Fox Theater

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh NPR’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Credit: courtesy

New Orleans rapper Juvenile is best known for bringing Southern rap to the national stage. He is also known for his work with the rapper Birdman’s label, Cash Money Records, during the 90s and 2000s. At the height of his career, he released the multi-platinum album 400 Degreez, which includes the now-classic tracks Ha and Back That Azz Up (featuring Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne). Over the summer, Juvenile performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, a short and intimate set played at the public radio station’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. The show went viral and prompted a tour. This weekend, Juvenile will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album 400 Degreez with a concert where he’ll be accompanied by Mannie Fresh and the band from the Tiny Desk show.

Friday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m, $69.50 and $99.50, Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave.

‘Intergalactic Blvd: an Oakland Portal’ at Eastside Arts Alliance

The “Zapatista Spaceship” was created in collaboration with artist Rigo 23 and artists in Chiapas, Mexico, Maruch Perez, P’tul Gomez, and Limbano Zuniga Molina. Credit: Eastside Arts Alliance

Eastside Arts Alliance, in partnership with ProArts Gallery & Commons, has a new exhibit by San Francisco-based Portuguese American artist Rigo 23 and collaborators called Intergalactic Blvd: an Oakland Portal. The exhibit uses sculpture, embroidery, drawings, paintings, and spoken word to re-imagine International Boulevard (called East 14th prior to 1996) as “Intergalactic Boulevard, a location for an autonomous portal for intercommunal connection.” The show pays homage to the boulevard’s deep history and acknowledges the strong connections that many community members have with it while reenvisioning the East Oakland commercial and residential corridor as an epicenter of solidarity. The exhibition also incorporates a number of community engagements, including this Sunday’s free writing workshop, which invites people with a relationship with the roadway to share their stories, experiences, and hopes for East Oakland.

Thursday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., through Dec. 7, Eastside Arts Alliance, 2285 International Blvd.

29th annual Día de los Muertos community celebration at OMCA

A scene from a past Día de los Muertos event at OMCA. Credit: Christine Cueto

This weekend, the Oakland Museum is hosting its annual Día de los Muertos event, starting with a procession to open the festivities. There will be altars throughout the museum’s gardens created by community members, family activities, music, and local artisans selling items to be used for ofrendas at home. People can also bring their own picnic to enjoy at the gardens. Access to the museum’s galleries is included with the ticket.

Sunday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $10 (free for 12 and under), 1000 Oak St.

50th anniversary of Dimensions Dance Theater

From the 35th anniversary. Credit: Dimensions Dance Theater Facebook page

Dimensions Dance Theater is a professional dance company founded in Oakland in 1972 with the mission to promote African-derived dance. For the past 50 years, Dimensions has supported choreography, artists, and collaborations that speak to social justice, creative development, advocacy, and transformation for marginalized communities. This weekend, the dance company is celebrating this milestone with two performances at the Malonga Casquelourd Center. The performances will include traditional and contemporary choreography drawn from jazz, West African, Congolese, Haitian and Hawaiian, and modern dance.

Saturday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m., $15-$35, $100 for a pack ot tickets, 1428 Alice St.