Some Nosh friends let us know that Crumbl Cookie’s doors opened on Oct. 7 near UC Berkeley, offering another East Bay option for trying one of the country’s most rapidly expanding cookie chains (in April the Mercury News counted 17 Crumbl locations in the Bay Area alone). The franchise was launched by cousins in Utah, has a clean, corporate feel and features large, soft, fresh-baked cookies. Popular flavors available in one-, four-, six- and party-pack (12) pink bakery boxes include milk chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, confetti, chocolate, lemon, Butterfinger and a wide range of other flavors that change weekly. Crumbl Cookies, 2400 Bancroft Way (at Dana Street), Berkeley

UC Berkeley students have not one but two new shops now open for cookie cravings within a block of each other on Bancroft. Insomnia Cookies, now open at the base of The Standard housing complex, is known for catering to both daytime and nighttime snackers with a warm, late-night cookie delivery model that explains the name. For frequent cookie consumers there is also a monthly membership service (fee-based, note the fine print) with perks, including a free daily cookie. Unleash the milk. Insomnia Cookies, 2580 Bancroft Way, Suite 2 (between Bowditch and Telegraph) Berkeley

We’d like to shine a little lighthouse spotlight on Walnut Creek’s newest cocktail bar and lounge (with a nautical theme), now open in the Waymark Building on Pringle Avenue. Patrons seem taken so far with the small bites menu of charcuterie, oysters and ceviche, well-crafted drinks and approachable service, as well as the atmospheric beauty of the cozy, corner space. The lounge opened at the end of September. Luna Sea Lounge, 121 Pringle Ave. (at North Main Street), Walnut Creek

The Trumer Brewery Taproom celebrated its grand opeing on Oct. 7. Credit: Tovin Lapan

For the scoop on the new (and first ever in the United States) taproom for Trumer Brewery, look to Nosh’s thorough first look into the long-awaited Berkeley opening. The Berkeley brewery, opened in 2004, is the only producer of crisp Trumer Pils outside of Trumer’s Austrian headquarters. It has been comfortably revamped in its opening to the public, with roomy indoor and outdoor spaces, food (including warm Squabisch pretzels) and, of course, drink—but in exciting news, far more styles than the famous pilsner. Berkeley’s brauerei taproom will feature an expanded Trumer repertoire of up to 12 rotating styles, beginning with central European ales skewing German—a pale Munich helles, a darker schwarzbier. Prost. Trumer Brewery Taproom, 1404 Fourth St. (at Camelia Street), Berkeley