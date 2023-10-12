Have a cold drink, get a COVID-19 vaccine, and take care of your pup.

The city of Oakland is hosting a free resource fair designed for unhoused people and advocates on Friday. The fair will be followed by a documentary screening inside City Hall.

Outside in Frank Ogawa Plaza, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., service organizations will offer free food and drinks, COVID-19 shots, legal help, pet care, books, and connections to social services.

“This fair is dedicated to supporting our community members facing homelessness,” the city said in an announcement of the event. “Come and discover valuable resources available to assist you or someone you know.”

Later at 5 p.m., in the council chambers inside City Hall, there will be a screening of the film A Rising Tide, introduced by City Administrator Jestin Johnson and filmmaker Cheryl Fabio. A panel discussion with city officials working on homelessness will follow the screening. Tickets are $20.

The film follows unhoused families in Alameda County as they confront the challenges of homelessness and housing insecurity. Oakland filmmaker Fabio told The Oaklandside in September that she hopes the film will inspire action.

“We must dig deeper into why folks are experiencing homelessness, and we can then address solutions more accurately,” she said. “All of us have a role to play in solving homelessness.”

The Friday events are the first of several planned to recognize Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month, the city said.