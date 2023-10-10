The heatwave has left the Bay, if only temporarily, giving us the chance to enjoy activities that don’t require running the AC on full blast. High temperatures are expected to return next Thursday but, until then, you can enjoy these events supporting local filmmakers, restaurants, and bars, and celebrating Oakland’s history keepers. We’re still looking for Halloween events, so if you know of any, please be sure to send them my way.

If there’s something else you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

6th Annual Drunken Film Festival

A Drunken Film Festival screening last year at Eli’s Mile High Club. Credit: courtesy of the festival

For the past six years, the Drunken Film Festival has helped Bay Area filmmakers showcase their shorts while promoting Oakland bars. This year, nine shorts spanning documentaries, music videos, animations, avant-garde films, and more will be screening at Telegraph Beer Garden, Temescal Brewing, Eli’s Mile High Club, and The Continental Club. The fest kicked off with screenings at The Double Standard and Stay Gold Deli this past Sunday and Monday, respectively, and will close out at The Continental Club on Saturday, Oct. 14. Check out the festival’s website and social media for a breakdown of each day’s location and lineup.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., free to attend, Telegraph Beer Garden, 2318 Telegraph Ave. Check out the festival’s website and social media for the complete schedule of films and locations.

Halloween selfies at Jack London Square

Every Saturday in October from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., community members who visit Jack London Square can get into the Halloween spirit by taking selfies in the plaza near Plank, which will feature three themed backdrops: Day of the Dead, a pumpkin patch, and a witch’s cauldron. People who share their selfies on Instagram and tag the Jack London Square account will have the chance to win one of five $50 gift cards. Winners will be notified on or around Oct. 31.

Every Saturday in October, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., free, plaza near Plank, 98 Broadway

‘Taste of Italy’ at Rockridge Market Hall

The Crucolo parade at Rockridge Market Hall in 2021. Credit: courtesy of Rockridge Market Hall

This Saturday, Rockridge Market Hall will celebrate Italian cuisine with book signings by two well-known San Francisco-based Italian chefs, Viola Buitoni, author of Italy by Ingredient, and A16 restaurant owner and wine director Shelley Lindgren, author of Italian Wine. The signings will be followed by a Crucolo parade, a tradition paying homage to the famous cheese that comes from the Trentino region in Northern Italy. Attendees will be able to sample this semi-soft cow’s milk cheese, along with other tasty Italian treats. Many of the businesses inside the hall will also be offering Italian food throughout the day.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 5655 College Ave.

Oakland Heritage Alliance: Partners in Preservation Awards

Intertribal Friendship House was recognized in 2019 in the “Education” category of the Partners in Preservation awards. Credit: Joe Johnston

Every year, The Oakland Heritage Alliance—an organization that advocates for the preservation of historical sites and other aspects of the “city’s cultural, natural, and architectural heritage”—takes submissions from members of the public who wish to nominate “individuals, organizations, projects, and programs whose work demonstrates a commitment to excellence in historic preservation.” Past recipients include author and former Oakland librarian Dorothy Lazard, Ariana Makau of Nzilani Glass, who was recognized for her dome restoration work at Resurrection Church (formerly First Christian Science Church), and Allen Michaan, owner of the Grand Lake Theatre. This year, the event will recognize Rickey Henderson Field and its impact on Oakland’s sports legacy, recognize the legacy of artists, small business owners, and other community members in Jingletown, and much more. The event will also include a tour of the Oakland Scottish Rite Center led by Adam Kendall, executive director of the Oakland Scottish Rite Historical Foundation, before the awards ceremony.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., $20-$25, Oakland Scottish Rite Center, 1547 Lakeside Dr.

Hazardous waste disposal: One-day event for Alameda County residents

Miscellaneous waste. Credit: used courtesy

Alameda County residents (businesses can’t participate) are invited to register for this one-day event to drop off their hazardous waste. Items accepted include batteries, propane tanks, light bulbs, old medications and prescriptions, and more. Check out the website for a complete list. Residents must fill out the online form to make an appointment and receive the drop-off location. The team on-site will need to verify residency via a driver’s license or a bill listing an address in Alameda County.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., register online to receive the address of the drop-off location