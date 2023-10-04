Health-care workers at Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center on Broadway walked off their jobs on Wednesday morning, joining roughly 75,000 other Kaiser employees across five states in a strike that’s anticipated to last three days. The action is expected to be the largest health-care workers strike in U.S. history.
A coalition of unions representing the striking workers has accused the health provider of unfair labor practices and bargaining in bad faith. The coalition and the company began the bargaining process in April and the labor contract expired on Sept. 30, according to a statement from the union.
A core issue for the employees has been understaffing, which they say has led to “dangerously long wait times, mistaken diagnosis, and neglect,” according to the statement. They are calling on Kaiser management to provide “safe staffing levels.”
Some of the jobs impacted by the strike include emergency department technicians, vocational nurses, radiology, x-ray and ultrasound technicians, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, behavioral health workers, home health aides, pharmacy workers, and surgical technicians.
The Oaklandside’s visual journalist Amir Aziz was onsite Wednesday morning at the Oakland Medical Center to capture photographs from the picket line.
Amir Aziz is a photographer and videographer from Oakland, California. Using photography as his primary medium, Amir documents life and times in his community and the rapid changes in his environment. He's covered music events and social justice movements in the U.S. and abroad for local and international publications. Before shelter-in-place, he traveled to over 10 countries producing multimedia projects juxtaposing the experiences of locals elsewhere to those in his hometown of Oakland. Amir hopes to continue to bridge the gap between African diaspora communities and oppressed groups in the world through multimedia storytelling.
