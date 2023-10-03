We’re kicking off October with a month-long Halloween event to get you in a spooky vibe. If you know of other Halloween events that we should highlight, be sure to email us the details. And if you or someone you know is looking to host a neighborhood event, time is running out to apply for a small grant through the Activate Oakland program, which you can also read about below.

As always, if there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Activate Oakland event grants: Last call to apply

A scene from last year’s Black Joy Parade in downtown Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz

Thursday, Oct. 12, is the last day to submit an application for the Activate Oakland program that will grant up to $10,000 to community members who want to “activate” events in their neighborhoods. The events need to take place between Oct. 24, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2024, in one of the dozens of Activate Oakland commercial corridors located throughout the city. The small grant program aims to help revitalize neighborhoods, increase foot traffic in commercial areas, and improve public safety. There’s a recorded webinar for those who have questions about the application process.

Last day to submit, Thursday, Oct. 12, see the website for details.

‘Take Laurel Back to Love’ neighborhood walk

The archway at the corner of 35th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. Credit: Amir Aziz

Residents and small business owners in Laurel will gather for a walk and “despacho ceremony,” an indigenous and sacred Peruvian tradition in which participants show gratitude for guidance they’ve received from the spiritual world. The ceremony is being held in response to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 15, when a stray bullet killed a local mother of two. The event will start at Vetiver, a spa, hair salon, gallery, and community event space in the neighborhood.

Friday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., free to attend, 3841 MacArthur Blvd.

‘Por El Pueblo: The Legacy and Influence of Malaquías Montoya’ exhibit at OMCA

Malaquías Montoya posing with prints in 1984. Credit: courtesy of the Montoya family

The son of farm workers, Montoya is a public-serving artist, activist, and community leader who has taught at Stanford, UC Berkeley, and California College of the Arts in Oakland, in addition to leading countless community workshops in East Oakland. Montoya’s posters, graphic prints, and murals highlighting political and social justice issues have helped define Chicano identity and culture for almost five decades and inspired a new wave of artists. The exhibit will include works by Montoya alongside millennial and Gen-Z artists, including Julio Salgado, Elyse Doyle-Martinez, Leslie Lopez, Israel Campos, and Arely Hernández. The exhibit will be on display at the Oakland Museum from Oct. 6 through June 30, 2024.

Opening on Friday, Oct. 6, starting at 11 a.m., $0 (kids under 12) up to $25, 1000 Oak St.

Movie night at the Lake: Halloween edition

This free outdoor movie pop-up offers some reserved seating in addition to headphones and snacks. But anyone can bring a blanket and chair and enjoy this cinema experience under the stars right by Lake Merritt. Throughout October, the group is hosting an entire Halloween-themed “movie month” with 31 nights of nothing but horror movies. You can catch One Hour Photo, Insidious, and Zodiac this weekend. Check out the event’s Instagram account for a complete list of movie titles screening this month.

Ongoing through Oct. 31, check Instagram for times and movie titles, 461 Bellevue Ave.

Astronomer Andrew Fraknoi talks eclipses at OPL

Astronomer Andrew Fraknoi. Credit: Tucker Hiatt

Fraknoi, co-author of When the Sun Goes Dark, a book for children about eclipses, and the lead author of OpenStax Astronomy, a free online book, is teaming up with the Oakland Public Library for this virtual discussion about the annular (“ring of fire”) eclipse that will occur on Oct. 14, and the total eclipse upcoming on Apr. 8, 2024. (People in the Bay Area will see a partial eclipse, where the moon covers a large portion of the sun.) Fraknoi will discuss eclipses and how they come to be, what scientists learn from them, and best practices on how to view eclipses safely.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., register online to get the link for the virtual presentation