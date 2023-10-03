The California Highway Patrol has agreed to pay $7 million to settle a lawsuit brought against it by the families of a man and woman who were shot by three officers in East Oakland in 2020.

Erik Salgado and Brianna Colombo were in a stolen Dodge Charger on Cherry Street on the night of June 6 when a squad of plainclothes CHP officers attempted to stop them. According to CHP, Salgado struck two police vehicles and was driving recklessly. Officers Richard Henderson, Donald Saputa, and Eric Hulbert later told investigators they believed an officer was pinned under Salgado’s car so they unleashed a barrage of gunfire.

No officers were injured, but Salgado was struck by 16 rifle rounds and died at the scene. Colombo, who was in the passenger seat, was shot in the stomach, leg, and arm, and survived after undergoing surgery. The pair were unarmed.

The shooting ignited a firestorm of controversy. Coming just days after massive racial justice demonstrations swept Oakland and the entire nation, Salgado’s family and supporters protested the shooting and called on CHP to be transparent about what happened. Salgado and Colombo’s families also filed a civil rights lawsuit against CHP.

The Highway Patrol maintained silence about the shooting and the state Attorney General’s office tried to keep the names of the officers secret.

The CHP declined to comment on the lawsuit for this story. Attorneys Ben Nisenbaum, John Burris, and Jim Chanin, represented Salgado and Colombo’s families. Nisenbaum and Burris said in an email they would make more information available at a press conference later this week.

Salgado and Colombo’s six-year-old daughter—who was not with them when the shooting happened—is the primary beneficiary of the settlement. According to court records, the money will be used to purchase a home for her to grow up in until she’s 18, after which she will obtain the title to the house. Another portion of the settlement will be used to purchase annuities that will be paid to her in future years, and more will be placed in a bank account for her grandfather, who is her legal guardian, to spend for her benefit.

The CHP has paid out other large settlements in recent years because of fatal shootings, chases, and other uses of force by its officers.

Earlier this year, CHP agreed to pay $24 million to the family of a man who was killed when multiple troopers piled on top of him and restrained him during a traffic stop. The payout is thought to be the largest police brutality settlement in state history.

Last year, then-District Attorney Nancy O’Malley issued a report finding that the CHP officers did not break the law when they shot into Salgado and Colombo’s car. But Salgado’s family and community groups including CURYJ have called on DA Pamela Price, who took office in January, to reconsider the case.

Henderson, one of the officers who shot Salgado, was involved in a similar fatal shooting in Orange County after he and another officer chased a pickup truck they believed was involved in a sideshow in Fullerton in July 2016. The truck’s driver, Pedro Villanueva, sped away but reached a dead-end street, at which point Henderson and his partner got out of their vehicle and aimed their firearms. The CHP officers claimed the truck sped at them so they opened fire, killing Villanueva and wounding a passenger.

The Orange County DA declined to press charges against Henderson and the other officer. Villanueva’s family and the passenger filed a lawsuit against CHP alleging the truck wasn’t a threat and the officers used unreasonable force. The case was settled in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

The CHP did not answer questions from The Oaklandside regarding whether or not Henderson, Saputa, and Hulbert were disciplined for killing Salgado, or what their current assignments are.