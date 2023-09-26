September is coming to a close, but one of Oakland’s big fall events—Oaktoberfest in the Dimond—is just getting started. Read on for details about this favorite of local beer aficionados, and other local events, including a photo exhibit examining the perspectives of gun owners, a panel discussion on book bans and censorship, and much more.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Working artists workshop in Temescal

The Temescal Arts Community (TACO) was formed during the pandemic when artists in the neighborhood were struggling and unable to hold events to showcase their art. A group of 10 artists volunteered with the Temescal Telegraph Business Improvement District (TTBID) to find ways to make the neighborhood the “go-to community for the arts in the East Bay.” In the years since TACO has hosted events and programs supporting its community of over 70 artists in Temescal. This weekend, the group is hosting its latest—a “workshop for working artists”—with four panelists: Alethia Walker, program director of Studio One Art Center; Sorell Raino Tsui, creative director of AGB Art Group; artist and muralist Fernanda Martinez Guttierez; and Donna Davis, the curator, and director of UMA Gallery (formerly the Mosswood Funeral Home) where the event will take place.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at UMA Gallery, 3630 Telegraph Ave.

16th Annual Oaktoberfest

Attendees at Oaktoberfest in the Dimond in 2021. Credit: Lyra Lopez

Over 200 local craft brews from more than 50 breweries, five stages with live music, hundreds of vendors, German music and dance (including a traditional performance by Deutscher Musikverein of San Francisco), and lots of activities for the entire family are just some of what you can expect at this year’s Oaktoberfest in the Dimond. While the fest is free to attend, drinks and food are not. Proceeds go to support improvement projects, community development programs, and future events in Oakland’s Dimond District.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fruitvale Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.

Showcase of newly renovated Roberts Pool

A rendering of what the renovated Roberts Pool looks like. Credit: Courtesy East Bay Regional Park District

While summer may be over, there’s still time to swim at Oakland’s public pools. This weekend, community members can check out and enjoy the newly renovated Roberts pool at Roberts Regional Recreation Area. The renovations included doubling the previous pool capacity, adding more shallow areas for recreation, new changing rooms with gender-neutral facilities and ADA access, and more. The pool also offers swim lessons and training. Visitors this weekend can even receive two free 90-minute swim sessions. Pre-registration is encouraged, and drop-ins are welcome until the pool reaches capacity.

Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 1, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 10570 Skyline Blvd.

Panel: Book bans, censorship, and what you can do about it

A display of various books that have been banned or challenged. Credit: Joel Bullock – Wikimedia Commons

The Oakland Public Library (OPL), in collaboration with the Oakland-Piedmont chapter of the American Association of University Women, is hosting a panel discussion on the repercussions of book bans and censorship nationwide. The event aims to help people better understand the challenges faced by many school teachers, professors, librarians, and families,, and the impacts of censorship on literacy, education, and intellectual freedom. The panelists include State Superintendent of Education Tony Thurmond; Betsy Gomez from the Office for Intellectual Freedom at the American Library Association, an organization dedicated to defending the right to read and free access to information; and Sharon McKellar, supervisor of Teen Services at the Oakland Public Library, among others.

Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., free to attend, Rockridge Branch, 5366 College Ave.

‘The Gun Next Door’ at Oakland Photo Workshop

Bay Area photographer and feminist Judy Dater has been interviewing and capturing portraits of gun owners to better understand their motivations and examine the nuances within the polarized public discourse surrounding guns and public safety. What she found is that their reasons are diverse and do not always fit neatly into stereotypes. Dater’s work is now part of an exhibit called “The Gun Next Door” on display at East Bay Photo Collective’s gallery Oakland Photo Workshop. Dater hopes the exhibit can help open up more dialogue between those who choose to own guns and those who don’t.

On display through Nov. 5, Oakland Photo Workshop, 312 8th St.