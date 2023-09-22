Casa Borinqueña

Here is another closure that arrived a few weeks earlier than expected. Casa Borinqueña is closed after only nine months, a surprise to many given the popularity of the eatery’s vegan Puerto Rican cuisine during its short-but-spicy run. Even before opening, Casa Borinqueña was highlighted in the media as it languished, undergoing permitting delays and other troubles that started things off on shaky ground. “We didn’t have a fighting chance,” owner and chef Lourdes “Lulu” Marquez-Nau wrote in an email to Nosh. The restaurant closed after service on Sept. 18. Marquez-Nau has launched a GoFundMe seeking donations to help Casa Borinqueña open in a new location. Casa Borinqueña was at 6211 Shattuck Ave. in Oakland.