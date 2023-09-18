We’re just days away from The Oaklandside’s next Culture Makers event at the New Parkway, where we’ll be in conversation with local authors Dorothy Lazard, Jenny Odell, and Mac Burnett. If you were unable to secure a ticket (the show sold out last week), you can catch two of our guests at the Oakland Public Library on Tuesday, where Lazard will be in conversation with Odell and Andrew Alden, author of Deep Oakland: How Geology Shaped a City. Read on for details about this and other events happening this week.

If there’s something you’d like me to consider for this events roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. And if there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Elbo Room reopened in Jack London Square

Elbo Room in Jack London is under new ownership. The bar reopened on Sept. 7. Credit: courtesy of Elbo Room (Facebook page)

The owners of the Elbo Room announced the bar and live-music venue’s closure last November. But the club had new owners by March, and the bar held a soft reopening on Sept. 7 showcasing a remodeled interior. The bar is now open every day between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. but there has yet to be any information shared about live events in the upstairs area.

Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., no cover, 311 Broadway

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus at Oakland Theater Project

A scene from Taylor Mac’s “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus.” Credit: Ben Krantz Studio

Making its West Coast premiere, this Tony-award-nominated Broadway show is a comedic story of two servants cleaning up after the bloody end of Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus (The Bard’s first and most graphic tragedy). Written by Taylor Mac and directed by Emilie Whelan, the show is filled with dark humor, dead bodies, and graphic imagery. The performance runs for 90 minutes with no intermission and there will also be a livestream available for those who prefer to not attend in person.

Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 1, showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., $10-$55, FLAX Art & Design, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

‘House Arrest’ at CryBaby

A view from the mezzanine at Crybaby. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

If you like dance music and are looking for a place to go, CryBaby in downtown Oakland has a new Thursday-night party with DJ sets by San Leandro twins Beto and Carlos (who go by OtebNSolrac) and Bodega Jay. Get ready for some deep house, techno, Latin house, and everything in between.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m., free before 10 p.m. with RSVP, or $10, 1928 Telegraph Ave.

Animal Style exhibit at Creative Growth

A piece from the “Animal Style” exhibit. Credit: Lawrence Choy, Creative Growth Art Center

Creative Growth is an Oakland nonprofit that provides studio space, support, and exhibition opportunities to artists with developmental disabilities. Last month, a stolen car crashed into the side of the building, causing extensive damage. Despite the harm to the building, the center has continued working with its resident artists and on planned exhibits. On Friday, the organization will unveil an exhibit called Animal Style featuring nearly 100 multimedia works by Creative Growth artists. All art sales from the show will support the artists at the center. The gallery’s general hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to attend, 355 24th St.

Andrew Alden and Jenny Odell in conversation at Oakland Public Library

Dorothy Lazard will be in conversation with Andrew Alden and Jenny Odell at Oakland Public Library. Credit: Amir Aziz

Author and former head of Oakland Public Library’s History Center, Dorothy Lazard, will be hosting a conversation with fellow writers Andrew Alden and Jenny Odell, about their recent books and their experiences as Oakland residents.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., register for free to attend, 125 14th St.