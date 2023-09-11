On Sunday, Oakland Pride and Pridefest Oakland co-presented the Oakland Pride Festival and Parade, an annual event that celebrates and supports the cultures and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area.

Over 40 organizations, companies, public servants, and thousands of participants rode in floats and cars or walked along the Downtown Oakland parade route, transforming seven blocks of Broadway between 12th and 19th Street into a vibrant, joyful, and exceptionally colorful spectacle of love, acceptance, and inclusion.

Thousands more lined the sidewalks, taking in the parade and sharing in the creation of an overwhelmingly positive community experience. The Oakland Pride Festival picked up around 12 p.m. where the parade left off. Booths and trucks with food, drinks, crafts, and clothing from local businesses, and information from local non-profits and various other organizations lined each side of Franklin Street from 17th to 22nd streets, and three music stages entertained festival-goers until the day’s end.

Freelance photographer and Oakland native Stephen Flynn photographed the festivities for The Oaklandside, capturing the infectious energy, love, and spirit of the day.

Oakland Pride Board President Michael Huff (left) and spouse Jia Huff (right) ride on the back of a convertible at the front of the Oakland Pride Parade on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“It’s really nice seeing everyone come out here and be able to put their true self forward. Not everyone can do that every day.” – Michael Birkhead from St. Paul’s Episcopal School. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Started by Sara Cunningham in Oklahoma City in 2015, Free Mom Hugs is a nationwide movement of love, visibility, and acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community. (Left to right) Cha Cha, Mara, Beth, MaryLou, Jennifer, and Jade represented Free Mom Hugs, marching and giving ‘mom hugs’ to anyone and everyone in want or need at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Naliyah of Urban Prodigy Entertainment sings to the Oakland Pride Parade participants from atop the Soul of Pride float in the staging area on 19th Street. Credit: Stephen Flynn

The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band leads the Oakland Pride Parade down Broadway on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was all smiles at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland Native, Arthur (7), blows bubbles from his bubble gun at his first Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Smiles, laughter, and joy are not hard to find at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“I came out to Pride today because I’m gay. Everything about Oakland is special. We did it first, we do it best and we ’bout that life.” -Demetria Huntsman. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland native, Ash (13), walks along the Oakland Pride Parade route with classmates, faculty, and staff from The Head-Royce School’s contingent at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland’s District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife spreads love and bubbles at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Kix Shin-Jones (left) and Alma Landeta (right) of Oakland. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Barbara Lee, Congresswoman, 12th District of California marches with her team in the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland Pride Parade Grand Marshall, celebrity stylist Mario Benton rides atop the Soul of Pride float at the Oakland Pride Parade on Sunday. Credit: Stephen Flynn

A little passenger waves to the gathered crowd from her spot on the Oakland Fire Department’s truck in the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“I’m used to San Francisco Pride and this (Oakland Pride event) just feels more meaningful because we’re not lost. We feel like we’re making an impact and really affecting people.” – Miss Shugana (Santa Cruz), marching with her group from Workday. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“This is community. This is us.” – Elese Lubsack (second from left). Elese marched in the Oakland Pride Parade with her family and friends (pictured here) as part of the Oakland Unified School District group. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Lateefah Simon (left) and Cheney Turner ride in the back of a convertible at the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Janani Ramachandran (left), Oakland City Councilmember from District 4 waves to parade attendees along Broadway from the top of an Oakland Fire Department truck. Credit: Stephen Flynn

A parade marcher leads a chant through a megaphone at the Oakland Pride Parade on Sunday, September 10th, 2023. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland native, Floyd (6), marches with the Pixar group in the Oakland Pride Parade. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Erika Gardner of Berkeley hadn’t attended a Pride Parade since 2019. She marched with her co-workers from East Bay Municipal Utility District. “Oakland Pride is very family-friendly, very open, and a very cool social and community event.” Credit: Stephen Flynn

Angel Arellano from the Glenn Burke Wellness Clinic looks through a rack of jewelry at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“Oakland Pride is a safe space for Queer individuals, which is something we don’t have all the time, especially in Oakland. This day is very special because not only are there so many LGBTQ+ individuals here but there are sooo many allies as well.” -Amin Robinson, East Oakland native and member of the Oakland LGBTQ Center team. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Soraya (5, Oakland) draws hearts with chalk on Franklin street in front of her mother’s booth at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Juan Davila, a San Francisco resident, originally from Jalisco, Mexico, attended Oakland Pride for the 7th time in 2023 with the San Francisco Bay Times newspaper team. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“Community is super important to us. We are a part of this community and we want to be a part of anything that promotes love and equality.” – Cseneca Parker at his Ghanaian clothing and accessory booth at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Rapper and actor Young Shorty Doowop of Berkeley performs on the Community Stage at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Dancing with joy at the Latin Stage at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Oakland native, Macharria Holmes (left), blows bubbles for Remy Rom and her 10-month-old, Lucy of Emeryville. Credit: Stephen Flynn

Two festival-goers share a sweet moment in front of the Latin Stage at the Oakland Pride Festival on Sunday. Credit: Stephen Flynn

The Latin dance stage had people moving all afternoon at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

A festivalgoer dances and sings along with the music from the Latin Stage at the 2023 Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Fllynn

Dancers at the Latin Stage at the Oakland Pride Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn

“The People are what make this day so special.” – Nicole Plass of Oakland. Nicole spent the better part of the day representing the Alameda County Foodbank at the Oakland Pride Parade and Festival. Credit: Stephen Flynn