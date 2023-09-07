In what is becoming all too frequent of an issue around here, a late-night car crash (no one was hurt) has smashed the front windows, walls and much of the furnishings of the lovely Shattuck Avenue location of Cafe Buenos Aires. Expect a temporary closure while the cafe rebuilds, and in the meantime, please support Cafe Buenos Aires’ three other coffee and empanada cafes in Berkeley, Emeryville and, newly, San Francisco. Cafe Buenos Aires is temporarily closed at 2999 Shattuck Ave. in Berkeley.

Don’t worry folks — those garlic ‘noodz’ aren’t going away for good, but vendor Noodle Belly has left Korner Oakland, as of last weekend. “This isn’t a final good-bye,” says the Instagram announcement. “This is a good-bye for now.” The group is taking a break and ceasing weekly retail service. “We’re focusing on the next phase of our brand and will keep you all posted on next steps,” they continue. Follow them to find out more; catering is still available in the meantime. Again, Noodle Belly is not closed (and neither is Korner), but Noodle Belly has closed its Korner Oakland counter operation at 1014 Fruitvale Ave.

The Oaklandside’s Sept. 5 reporting on landlord-tenant tensions, neighborhood crime, construction and other disturbances at the Fruitvale Public Market included the news that popular taqueria Tacos El Ultimo Baile has temporarily closed. Owner Dominic Prado plans to focus on catering and pop-up events for the moment, with the hope that landlords will find solutions to a long list of issues affecting businesses at the taqueria’s parent venue. Tacos El Ultimo Baile is temporarily closed at 3340 E !2th St. in Oakland, but is available for catering and pop-ups.