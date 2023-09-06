Berkeley’s Northside neighborhood was packed with coffee lovers for Delah’s grand opening on Sept. 1. The beautiful new cafe (inside the former Brewed Awakening) specializes in rich, sultry Yemeni coffee and tea drinks and desserts, and marks the third Bay Area location for the growing brand. Delah Coffee Berkeley, 1807 Euclid Ave. (between Ridge Road and Hearst Avenue), Berkeley

Dipped dessert shop is now softly open on the shopping center’s ground level, featuring chocolate-dipped strawberries, elaborately decorated candied apples (coated in s’mores, fruity cereals, strawberry shortcake), dipped pretzels and marshmallows, Oreos coated in cookie butter and other portable and unique confections. Dipped, 5646 Bay St., Emeryville

The popular East Ocean Seafood restaurant group, known primarily for its dim sum dining rooms in Alameda and Walnut Creek, now has a new sushi restaurant in Alameda. EOS Sushi, opened Aug. 4, is garnering enthusiastic reviews for its fresh sushi and Japanese cuisine, and has already become a notable date night choice for its warm, low-lit ambience. The cozy restaurant is adjacent to the original East Ocean Seafood. EOS Sushi, 1713 Webster St. (between Buena Vista and Pacific avenues), Alameda

Haitian flavors from chef Frantz Felix (San Rafael’s Caribbean Spices Restaurant) are the focus at hotly anticipated T’chaka, now open in Old Oakland. Dishes include traditional spiced and savory stews, salads, fried fish, Haitian-style ribs, jerk chicken, oxtail, shrimp dishes, griot and an array of tropical style beverages to complement. The restaurant celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 3. T’chaka, Taste of Haiti, 901 Washington St. (at 9th Street), Oakland

West Oakland newcomer Yoyo Momoss (there’s a certain mystery to the final ‘s’ — maybe it’s there to distinguish the restaurant from others with similarly excellent names?) has a menu of fresh, affordable handmade momos, curries, kormas, tandoori dishes and other Nepalese and Indian dishes. The restaurant took over from Twins Halal in the McClymonds neighborhood, a quiet closure from earlier this year not yet made totally apparent online. Yoyo Momoss, 2608 Market St. (at 27th), Oakland