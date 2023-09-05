Oakland Pride is here and we have a lot of fun events happening ahead of the big parade and festival taking place on Sunday, Sept. 10.

If there’s an event you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Reel Queer Flix at Grand Lake Theatre

Still from the film “Do Digital Curanderas use eggs in their limpias” by Roberto Fatal. Credit: courtesy Cinemama

Cinemama is a collective of Bay Area filmmakers that includes Boots Riley, Cheryl Dunye, Laura Wagner, and others. The group has been hosting events geared towards nurturing Oakland’s filmmaking community and showcasing films from other local directors. This Wednesday, and in time for Oakland Pride, the collective has assembled a program of queer films from local filmmakers hosted by radio and TV host Michelle Meow. The screening will include a live Q&A with the filmmakers.

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., free to attend, RSVP online, Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Ave.

We Run This: An Oakland Pride Community-Led Block Party

Drag queens from Oaklash. Credit: Chantel Beam

Since 2018, Oaklash, founded by drag queens Beatrix Lahaine and Mama Celeste, has been elevating drag performers from all over the Bay with its yearly drag festival. Oaklash also gives grants to support chronically ill and disabled queer artists and has an incubator program to help up-and-coming queer DJs break into the events scene. This weekend, drag queens from Oaklash will be appearing at various events around Oakland, and the nonprofit is also hosting a block party and fundraiser for its work. The party will include queer vendors, drag performances, food, and live music.

Friday, Sept. 8, $10-$50, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., 15th and Franklin Streets

Oakland Pride Bar Crawl

Town Bar is one of the bars part of the Oakland Pride bar crawl. Credit: Joshua Huynh

This bar crawl will take attendees to 8 queer or queer-owned bars starting at White Horse on Telegraph and 66th Street and ending at Town Bar in Uptown. A party shuttle will take patrons from bar to bar. After the crawl, anyone with a wristband from the event will be given free entry to Town Bar and Que Rico for the duration of the evening.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 3 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., $25, White Horse bar, 6551 Telegraph Ave.

FairyProud Pride Night at Fairyland

A scene from last year’s FairyProud Pride Night at Fairyland. Credit: courtesy of Children’s Fairyland

Fairyland is teaming up with Oaklash and Oakland Black Pride for this grownups-only event. The park will be transformed into “a cascade of queer magic” with DJs, dancing, drinks, food trucks, and drag performances. The event will include a queer vendor village and an outdoor art gallery hosted by Oakland Black Pride. The price of admission includes two drink tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., $30 (members) or $35, Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave.

Oakland Pride and Pridefest Oakland

Drag queens Amoura Teese and BeBe Sweetbriar at Pridefest in 2021. Credit: Giovanni Steele

After holding separate events last year, Oakland Pride and Pridefest are joining forces for this year’s festival. Canadian award-winning singer-songwriter Deborah Cox will headline this year’s main stage, while Mexican singer Diana Reyes will headline the Latin stage. The day-long festivities will start with a parade at 10:30 a.m., and the festival runs through 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, $15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 20th Street and Broadway