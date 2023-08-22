This week we’re highlighting events for plant parents, people who enjoy supporting local bands, conscious partyers, and more.

If there’s an event you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form on our events page.

Live music at Thee Stork Club

Post-pop art-rock band FREQz will take the stage at Thee Stork Club this weekend. Credit: Asali Echols

Since re-opening last October, Thee Stork Club has offered a packed live-music calendar. This Friday, three artists will take the stage for a night of rock and ballads: “folk-balladeer” Scott Yoder, Oakland indie-rockers Fieldress, and local post-pop art-rock band FREQz. Some people might recognize FREQz’s lead singer, Nelda Kerr, as part of the trio behind Town Talks, a show on KDOL-TV (Oakland Unified School District’s public access television station) where middle and high school students interview Oakland icons about culture, creativity, and community.

Friday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $10 ($12 at the door), 2330 Telegraph Ave.

Live Model Sip & Sketch – Maui Fundraiser Edition

A participant reviews his sketches at a recent event.

Local writer, painter, yogini, and tarot card reader Amy Copperman launched this monthly live figure drawing event in March 2023 at The Sunshine Prophecy vintage store on Piedmont Avenue, where art aficionados get to paint a model wearing vintage clothes and surrounded by props. Drinks and art supplies are provided, but attendees can also bring their own. Aside from getting to sketch and paint a live model, there’s a 10-minute yoga and breathwork warmup for both artists and models. During breaks, attendees can browse the shop or get a tarot card reading. During the last 30-45 minutes, artists can also pose in an outfit of their choice in exchange for store credit at the vintage shop. Proceeds from this month’s session will go towards helping Maui recover from the devastating wildfires.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., $15 ($25 at the door), 4121 Piedmont Ave.

Hella Plants Market

A customer makes a purchase at a past Hella Plants Market.

This Oakland pop-up plant event launched in the summer of 2021 and has since expanded with events in San Francisco and Long Beach. Each one features several plant vendors offering an assortment of both easy-to-take care of and rare plants. You can also enjoy vegan food and other items while perusing what’s for sale. The event is centrally located at Oakstop, a downtown co-working and event space. VIP tickets get you early entry (an hour before the start time) and a goodie bag.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., $5-$25, 2323 Broadway

Puppet Fair at Fairyland

Some of the Driveway Follies marionettes will be featured at Fairyland’s Puppet Fair on Aug. 26, 2023. Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez Credit: Carla Hernández Ramírez

Every August since 1956, Children’s Fairyland pays homage to the art of puppetry by hosting a special event to showcase puppet shows and puppets from other companies. This weekend, regular admission to the park will include access to the puppet shows being performed throughout the day, including shows by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater from Los Angeles, Three Dinosaur’s Gruff by The Puppet Company, and Fairyland’s own Storybook Puppet Theater’s latest show, It Could Be Worse. Three puppets from the Driveway Follies marionette puppet show will be making a special appearance.

Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $16, 699 Bellevue Ave.

SoOakland 8th anniversary

A scene from a past SoOakland event held in West Oakland. Credit: courtesy SoOakland

Founded in 2015 by Shayla Jamerson, SoOakland’s community gatherings began as a way to showcase Oakland culture and battle gentrification. In the years since, the SoOakland crew has collaborated with Oaklandish and Afrotech and hosted parties at various places around Oakland. The crew hasn’t hosted a party since the fall of 2021. But this weekend, SoOakland is returning to celebrate its 8th anniversary with a bash at Oaklandish’s new HQ on Brush Street in West Oakland. Expect food trucks, local vendors, live music, and maybe even a few surprise appearances by local Oakland celebrities.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., $22.50, 601 Brush St.