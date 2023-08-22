Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

Hot on the heels of Cellarmaker’s Berkeley launch comes its new Oakland location, now open after much anticipation in Jack London Square. “After over two years of research, planning, design and construction; numerous highs and lows, a ransomware attack, and pretty much everything else that can be thrown at us, we can finally share with you our beer, wine and food in the space of Cellarmaker Oakland,” said the group’s opening announcement on Instagram, where things for the expanding brewery are looking worth the wait. (And yes, there are plenty of tasty share plates and pizza to go with that beer.) Cellarmaker Oakland, 300 Webster st. (at 3rd Street), Oakland

SFGate had the story on the new Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffee shop in Martinez, part of a growing, Oregon-based franchise featuring sweeter-than-average coffee concoctions topped with syrups, flavored creams and fun ingredients such as Oreo cookie crumbles, as well as energy and tea drinks melded with fruit syrups and other flavors. Dutch Bros., 3455 Alhambra Ave., Martinez

As of Aug. 15, the Public Market Emeryville has a new tenant, adding fresh fish and chips to the roster of available choices at the bustling, family-friendly food court (with games!). The La Vida Fish & Chips kiosk, now open opposite Konarq, sells buttermilk fried cod, fries topped with sea salt, fried calamari and popcorn shrimp, New England style clam chowder and a range of salads, burgers and sandwiches for anyone less interested in seafood. Gluten-free choices are available, service is purportedly fast and friendly. La Vida Fish & Chips inside the Public Market Emeryville, 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville

Tokyo-based ramen group Mensho’s opening of their latest restaurant last week on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland seemed almost too good to be true, as the wait has felt long; fans have peeked eagerly through those windows since Mensho signage first went up soon after 40-year-old restaurant Little Shin Shin departed the space in 2022. Now passersby are rewarded with a window view onto glorious noodles being crafted. Mensho Tokyo restaurants also include the Menya Shono brand— this is their fifth ramen outpost in the Bay Area, and second sit-down Mensho joining San Francisco’s very popular location — and cull serious fans for the Japanese team’s notably high-quality ingredients, broths and noodles. Appetizers include daikon salad with smoked duck and chilled “mini ramen.” There is a menu of vegan ramen alongside the more traditional meat-based soups, and a curated range of local craft beers and sakes. Mensho Piedmont, 4258 Piedmont Ave. (between Glenwood and Echo avenues), Oakland

Fast-casual Mexican chain Qdoba has opened in Walnut Creek. The franchise has Denver roots and though it is lesser known here, features more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving rice-stuffed burritos, tacos, nachos and other Mexican-style fast food. Hat tip to KRON4 for the opening story. Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1815 B Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek