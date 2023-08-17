With unusual weather patterns here, as well as around the globe, pinning down the Bay Area’s fire season is something few experts are willing to do this year. Didn’t a rather weird and warm rainstorm pass through the East Bay just this week?

If anything close to a “normal” weather pattern prevails, then summer will wind down with periods of intense heat and episodes of strong, dry gusts from the east—the Diablo winds. Historically, the most serious East Bay fires have started at this time. And one thing is clear: the wet winter led to robust vegetative growth, which translates to more fuel for a fire.

While California’s wildfire season hasn’t been severe, at least not yet, especially in the northern parts of the state, the deadly wildfires of Hawaii including the devastation in Maui are a gut-punch for many Bay Area residents, who feel deeply for the victims, and worry something similar could happen here.

We’ve updated our comprehensive Oakland and East Bay wildfire guide—a one-stop shop for resources and information. It covers everything from home preparation to evacuation instructions to what masks offer the best protection against wildfire smoke, and much, much more.

New developments include PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, or near-instantaneous power cuts in the event of unusual movement on wires, such as falling trees or branches.

Wildfire preparation and response often change, with new data, research, laws, and services. We’ll strive to keep up in our 2023 guide.

Oakland Wildfire Guide Preparation advice, evacuation guidance and answers to your questions about air quality, power outages and defending your property.

We hope you’ll bookmark the guide, share it, and refer to it often. And if you notice anything in the guide that is outdated or know of information that you think should be included, you can let us know by emailing us at editors@oaklandside.org.