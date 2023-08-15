This week’s roundup caters mainly to those 21 and up, with the exception of a free clothing pop-up for Oakland high school “gurlz.”

Drawn Together at Children’s Fairyland

A hand-painted sign inside Children’s Fairyland. Credit: Amir Aziz

Fairyland is back with another 21-and-up event. This time, art enthusiasts will have the chance to roam around the park and check out Fairyland-inspired works by over 50 local artists. At the end of the night, there will be a live art sale in the Merry Meadow, with every piece priced at $50. The proceeds from the event will support activities at the park for under-resourced community members. There will be DJs spinning, food for purchase, a performance of the puppet show It Could Always Be Worse, and much more. Purchasing a “patron ticket” will also get you a numbered, limited edition Children’s Fairyland print created exclusively for this event.

Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., $30-$35, $100 per patron ticket, 699 Bellevue Ave.

5th annual Student Shop Day at E14 Gallery

Launched in 2018, Fly Gurlz Club is a grassroots organization that provides Oakland high school “gurlz” the opportunity to access back-to-school clothing free of charge via a curated pop-up shop of gently worn clothing donated by community members. This weekend, 75 high school students will have the chance to get new outfits, chat with stylists, and get their makeup and nails done. Interested students must register to attend. The registration period will be open until all 75 slots are filled.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., register to attend, E14 Gallery, 461 9th St.

Symba at The New Parish

Symba at last year’s Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Rapper Symba, who has been building his name since 2012, is one of the hottest lyricists out of the Bay Area. The Oakland-born rapper started as a middle school basketball player and is now friends with NBA superstars like Lebron James. XXL magazine called him “a classic lyricist with modern flows.” Symba will play a hometown concert at “theWall” inside The New Parish this weekend. The show is 21 and up.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30, 1743 San Pablo Ave.

More Vibes Day at 7th West

Performers at this year’s inaugural More Vibes Day fest. Credit: courtesy of promoters

The inaugural More Vibes Day is an all-day festival promoting Bay Area Culture featuring local musicians, artists, and food vendors. The DJ crews United Tribes of Africa, Love Supreme, Oakhella, and Family Not A Group will perform sets, a performance by Oakland hip-hop duo Los Rakas, live art by Kalami Ware, and other surprises. 7th West is located by the West Oakland BART station.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., $20-$30, 1255 7th St.

Laser After Hours: Queens of Pop

Left: Beyoncé on the Renaissance World Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 1, 2023. Right: Taylor Swift performing Fearless during her Reputation Stadium Tour in New Jersey, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons



Chabot Space & Science Center is debuting a new series of laser shows this weekend. The theme of opening night is “Queens of Pop,” in honor of two of the world’s hottest superstars: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. The Taylor Swift show begins at 7:30 p.m., and the Beyoncé show starts at 9;30 p.m. This new series is for the 21-and-over crowd. Visitors can watch one of the laser shows or both while enjoying a featured-themed cocktail. The laser show includes flashing lights, which may affect those with photosensitive epilepsy or related issues.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., $25 per show, 10000 Skyline Blvd.